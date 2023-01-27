    Trending News

    Bizarre! After duck, Paddington Bear spotted on Mars by NASA!

    Bizarre! After duck, Paddington Bear spotted on Mars by NASA!

    Paddington Bear has been spotted on Mars by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Check details here.
    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Jan 27 2023, 20:06 IST
    NASA spots Paddington Bear on Mars. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona)

    A bear has been spotted on Mars! Well, it is not a real bear, but NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has captured an image of a bear resembling Paddington Bear on the Red Planet. The University of Arizona has shared the image saying, "There's a hill with a V-shaped collapse structure (the nose), two craters (the eyes), and a circular fracture pattern (the head). The circular fracture pattern might be due to the settling of a deposit over a buried impact crater. Maybe the nose is a volcanic or mud vent and the deposit could be lava or mud flows? Maybe just grin and bear it."

    The image was captured by Nasa's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Notably, prior to the bear, a duck had also been spotted on Mars. It can be known that the Paddington Bear is a famous fictional character in children's literature. The character first appeared in the year 1958 in the children's book called A Bear Called Paddington. Similar to the bear, the duck is also not real.

    NASA's Curiosity Rover, earlier this year spotted a spiked rock formation which formed as a result of the erosion of soil due to high-speed winds gusting on the Martian surface. Now, this bizarre duck shaped rock left people bewildered. The Curiosity Rover captured this image on SOL 3628, in a region around Mount Sharp.

    Notably, the rover has been on a Mars exploratory mission since its launch in 2011 and it has not only captured breathtaking snapshots of the barren planet, but has also discovered the potential signs that life may have existed on the planet.

    According to NASA, the Curiosity Rover captures images with its Mast Camera, or MastCam for short, which takes colour images and video footage of the red planet's sandy terrain. The images are then stitched together to create panoramas of the landscape around the rover.

    NASA says, “One of the two MastCam camera systems has a moderate-resolution lens, similar to the PanCam on the Mars Exploration Rovers. The other camera system has a high-resolution lens in order to study the landscape far from the rover.”

    First Published Date: 27 Jan, 20:01 IST
