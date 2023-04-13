Home Tech News First-ever Jupiter mission for ESA, JUICE set to go live today; Check time, how to watch online

First-ever Jupiter mission for ESA, JUICE set to go live today; Check time, how to watch online

Europe's first-ever Jupiter mission JUICE, led by ESA, will launch today, April 13. Know the time of launch and how to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 13 2023, 12:22 IST
NASA reveals stunning Jupiter images captured by James Webb Space Telescope
jupiter
1/6 Amazingly, currently, on Jupiter, there are auroras, storms, extreme temperatures and powerful winds stirring things up, according to NASA. The images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope could give scientists a look at the conditions of the gas giant. (NASA)
image caption
2/6 Planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, professor emerita of the University of California, Berkeley said, “We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest. It’s really remarkable that we can see details on Jupiter together with its rings, tiny satellites, and even galaxies in one image.” (NASA)
James Webb Space Telescope
3/6 The images were captured by the telescope's Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument on July 27, which highlighted the planet's unique features. According to NASA, the NIRCam has three specialized infrared filters that showcase details of the planet. (AFP)
image caption
4/6 The image was created by compositing several images. Auroras are visible near the Northern and Southern poles of the planet. According to NASA, the auroras shine in a filter that is mapped to redder colors, which also highlights light reflected from lower clouds and upper hazes. (NASA)
jupiter
5/6 The Great Red Spot as well as other clouds can be visible in the images as white since it is reflecting the sunlight. The Great Red Spot is a giant vortex which has been swirling around on Jupiter’s surface for a long time. Jupiter’s 2 moons, Amalthea and Adrastea can also be seen “photo-bombing” the planet. (REUTERS)
jupiter
6/6 Thierry Fouchet, a professor at the Paris Observatory, as part of an international collaboration for Webb’s Early Release Science program said, “This one image sums up the science of our Jupiter system program, which studies the dynamics and chemistry of Jupiter itself, its rings, and its satellite system.” (NASA/AFP)
JUICE spacecraft
View all Images
Know all about JUICE launch, Europe's first-ever Jupiter mission being led by ESA. (ESA)

In just a few hours from now, the first-ever Jupiter mission for Europe will take off. The mission, which is called the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE), is being led by the European Space Agency (ESA). The spacecraft will study three of Jupiter's Galilean moons — Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa — in search of water and signs of life on them. The spacecraft will take about seven and a half years to reach the gas giant and will begin its exploration in 2031. If you want to know the time of the JUICE mission launch and how to watch it live online, check the details below.

The ESA JUICE mission is set to launch on April 13 at 1215 GMT (8:15 AM EDT, 5:45 PM IST). The liftoff will take place from pad ELA-3 in Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. Interestingly, the rocket which will deploy the spacecraft into space, Ariane 5, also launched the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.

ESA JUICE mission to take off in a few hours

As per ESA, the primary objective of the JUICE missions is to make detailed observations of Jupiter and its three large ocean-bearing moons with a suite of remote sensing, geophysical and in-situ instruments. The mission will characterize these moons as both planetary objects and possible habitats, explore Jupiter's complex environment in-depth, and study the wider Jupiter system as an archetype for gas giants across the Universe. It will conduct 35 Jovian moon flybys.

The spacecraft will carry as many as 10 instruments to collect data from the gas giant. The notable among them include Jovis, Amorum ac Natorum Undique Scrutator (JANUS), a camera system that has 13 panchromatic, broad, and narrow-band filters in the 0.36-micrometer to 1.1-micrometer range, and provides stereo imaging capabilities as well as Moons and Jupiter Imaging Spectrometer (MAJIS), which is a visible and infrared imaging spectrograph operating from 400 nm to 5.70-micrometer, with a spectral resolution of 3–7 nm, that will observe tropospheric cloud features and minor gas constituents on Jupiter and investigate the composition of ices and minerals on the surfaces of the icy moons.

How to watch the JUICE mission launch online

If you are interested in watching the groundbreaking mission launch, ESA will be hosting a live broadcast at 1145 GMT (7:45 AM EDT, 5:15 PM IST). You can watch the webcast by visiting the official website of ESA, or by clicking this link. A French version of the broadcast has also been made by the space agency which can be accessed here.

Before making its way to Jupiter, the spacecraft will make flybys of Venus, the Earth, and the Moon in order to increase its speed and adjust its trajectory.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Apr, 12:04 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets