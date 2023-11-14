Icon
Home Tech News Forget text, you can talk to ChatGPT via voice feature; Check 5 use cases

Forget text, you can talk to ChatGPT via voice feature; Check 5 use cases

ChatGPT now has voice capabilities, where it can speak instead of giving written responses. Know 5 cool ways to use this feature.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 14 2023, 18:21 IST
Icon
ChatGPT
These 5 use cases will ensure that you are getting the most out of ChatGPT’s voice feature. Check them out.
ChatGPT
These 5 use cases will ensure that you are getting the most out of ChatGPT’s voice feature. Check them out.

In September, OpenAI announced that ChatGPT, the popular generative artificial intelligence-based chatbot, was getting new capabilities added to it. These new capabilities were speech and image analysis, which allowed the chatbot to “see, hear, and speak”. This also allowed users to interact with the AI platform in a more intuitive way, and even have conversations, making it an entirely new interface. But what is the best way to use this feature? Let us take a look at these 5 ChatGPT use cases.

But before that, you should know this feature is only available to the paid users of ChatGPT. Further, while the chatbot cannot natively turn speech-to-text, which is required for you to have an actual conversation with it where both of you only use the speech medium, the company offers Whisper, its open-source speech recognition system, as a plugin to transcribe spoken words into text.

1. Accessibility use case

ChatGPT with its voice capability, can enable people with limited mobility or visual impairments to access information and services easily through voice interactions. Voice-enabled ChatGPT can assist with tasks like reading emails, dictating documents, and conducting online searches. So, if you receive a new email or a message, you can just ask it to read it for you and you can know the contents. You can also ask it to draft a reply and let it read it out to you, so you can easily respond.

2. Storytelling and language learning

One of the biggest benefits of an entirely voice-to-voice conversation is that you can use it for both learning and recreational purposes. It can be the perfect bedtime storyteller for kids who love to hear new stories every day before they sleep. Similarly, ChatGPT can be very helpful in case you're learning a new language and want to practice it with someone. The chatbot with the Whisper plugin will ensure that you never run out of someone to talk to and improve your language learning.

3. Recipes

The feature can significantly improve the cooking experience by providing audible step-by-step instructions, allowing users to focus on the task at hand without constantly referring to a written recipe. This feature is particularly beneficial for individuals with visual impairments or those who find it challenging to follow written instructions simultaneously with cooking. Additionally, the ability to listen to recipes hands-free promotes a more immersive and enjoyable cooking experience.

4. Live translation

Another great way to use this tool would be in translation. If you're visiting a non-English speaking nation, or are talking to someone who does not speak your language, you can simply turn up ChatGPT and ask it to listen to the individual and translate what they're saying.

5. Training and tutorials

For those who prefer verbal instructions for a task such as workouts, or a DIY project, this feature will be handy as they do not have to look at the steps over and over and instead can simply ask ChatGPT to guide them verbally.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 18:19 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6
Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon