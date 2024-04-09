 Google app on Android to get a new toggle to switch between search and Gemini- Details | Tech News
Google app on Android to get a new toggle to switch between search and Gemini- Details

The Google Search app on Android to include a Gemini toggle which will allow users to switch between search and Gemini effortlessly.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 09 2024, 15:23 IST
Google Seach app is speculated to bring a Gemini toggle. Check details. (Bloomberg)

Google has been reported to be working on integrating AI features into its suite of apps. Earlier, the Gmail app received the AI-based quick reply suggestion and it was also speculated that the company has been working on an email summarisation tool. Now, a new Google feature has emerged via a leak which claims that the company may include a new toggle in the Google app for Android devices which will enable users to swiftly switch between search and Gemini AI app. Know more about the new toggle for the Google app. 

Also read: Google restricts AI chatbot Gemini from answering queries on global elections

Gemini toggle on the Google app

The switch between Google Search and the Gemini app will get easier with the new rumoured toggle for the Android app. A tipster who goes by the name of  Assemble Debug, shared a post on X claiming that a new Gemini toggle is under development for the Google app. Additionally, a video of the feature was also shared by a publication named Piunikaweb which showcased how the feature will work. 

Also read: Gmail to get Gemini AI features

With this new features, users will be able to switch between Search and Gemini AI interface within the Google app, making it easier to find the information you are searching for. The Gemini toggle is already available for iOS users and now it will soon be available on Android devices as well. The introduction of the Gemini toggle may also bring some UI tweaks, so the feature looks pleasing and does not affect other functionalities of the Google Search app such as Search and Lens shortcuts. However, it is unsure when the feature will be rolled out to users globally, but the feature is said to be completed soon and it will be made available in the coming weeks. 

Also read: Google Gemini's flawed AI racial images seen as warning of tech titans' power

As of now, we will have to wait and see what new feature Google has planned for its upcoming updates and apps. Several new features have been reported and the Gemini toggle and Gmail summarization tool have been grabbing the most attention. 

First Published Date: 09 Apr, 15:22 IST
