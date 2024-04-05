Gmail to get Gemini AI features: Google will soon let you use AI to reply to emails- Details

Google's AI efforts aim to drastically change how people use technology. With the introduction of Gemini models to the Google Workspace, users were able to take advantage of the generative AI features in Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Chat, Drive, and other tools. Now, the company is trying to expand its Gemini feature for Gmail by introducing AI-generated replies. This feature will allow users to send quick replies, without the hassle of typing the entire reply from scratch. Sound quick and easy right? Know what Google has been planning for the Gmail app.

AI-generated replies for Gmail app

A new AI-based feature of Gemini in the Gmail app has started to surface around the internet. An X user who goes by the name of AssembleDebug revealed that Google has been working on Gemini-powered replies for the Gmail app via an X post. The post said, “Google Gemini-powered reply suggestions coming to Gmail” and also referred to a report from PiunikaWeb, which highlights the feature as “reply suggestions from Gemini.” However, the AI-generated replies on Gmail will be limited to the users with Google One AI Premium plan.

Currently, the feature has been spotted in developer flags in Gmail. To generate smart replies, Gemini will be able to analyze the content written in the received email and it will provide replies accordingly. In the beginning, the replies will include three options which users can edit, add or change based on their preferences. After choosing the right option and making the required changes, you can send the message to the desired person. The pre-written replies are intended to allow users to instantly send replies without wasting any time on giving the AI tool prompt by using the “Help me write” feature or simply drafting the entire email. As of now, the AI-generated replies for the Gmail app are being tested among the developers. Therefore, we will have to wait for an official announcement or feature rollout details from Google.

