 Gmail to get Gemini AI features: Google will soon let you use AI to reply to emails- Details | Tech News
Google is working to bring AI-generated replies to the Gmail app with the help of Gemini. Know how the feature will work.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 05 2024, 09:12 IST
Meet Google Gemini AI, your all-in-one AI image-generation companion; know how to use it
Gmail
1/6 1. Account Setup:If you want to know Google Gemini AI, begin by creating or logging into your Google account on the Gemini website, gemini.google.com, to access its features.  (unsplash)
image caption
2/6 2. Prompt Input:Once logged in, type a descriptive prompt into the chat box, such as "Create an image of a dog playing with a ball," to initiate image generation.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Image Generation:Gemini processes your prompt and swiftly generates AI-generated images matching your description, offering them for download.   (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Exploration:If desired, request more image options by clicking "Generate more," expanding your choices to find the perfect image.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Customization Options:Gemini allows for style variations and additional object insertion or color adjustments to tailor the images to your preferences.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Availability and Advancement:Note that Gemini's image generation may be restricted to certain regions initially, with plans for global availability. Additionally, an advanced version, Gemini Advance, offers further AI capabilities via subscription models, aiming to streamline tasks and meet evolving user demands.  (unsplash)
Gmail
Google Gemini is testing AI-generated replies for the Gmail app. (Unsplash)

Google's AI efforts aim to drastically change how people use technology. With the introduction of Gemini models to the Google Workspace, users were able to take advantage of the generative AI features in Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Chat, Drive, and other tools. Now, the company is trying to expand its Gemini feature for Gmail by introducing AI-generated replies. This feature will allow users to send quick replies, without the hassle of typing the entire reply from scratch. Sound quick and easy right? Know what Google has been planning for the Gmail app.

Also read: Google Pixel 8 Users Will Now Get More AI Features With Google Confirming Gemini Nano

AI-generated replies for Gmail app

A new AI-based feature of Gemini in the Gmail app has started to surface around the internet. An X user who goes by the name of AssembleDebug revealed that Google has been working on Gemini-powered replies for the Gmail app via an X post. The post said, “Google Gemini-powered reply suggestions coming to Gmail” and also referred to a report from  PiunikaWeb, which highlights the feature as “reply suggestions from Gemini.” However, the AI-generated replies on Gmail will be limited to the users with Google One AI Premium plan.

Also read: Google Aims To Relaunch Gemini AI Image Generation Tool After Addressing Accuracy Concerns

Currently, the feature has been spotted in developer flags in Gmail. To generate smart replies, Gemini will be able to analyze the content written in the received email and it will provide replies accordingly. In the beginning, the replies will include three options which users can edit, add or change based on their preferences. After choosing the right option and making the required changes, you can send the message to the desired person. The pre-written replies are intended to allow users to instantly send replies without wasting any time on giving the AI tool prompt by using the “Help me write” feature or simply drafting the entire email. As of now, the AI-generated replies for the Gmail app are being tested among the developers. Therefore, we will have to wait for an official announcement or feature rollout details from Google. 

Also read: Google Search may no longer be free

First Published Date: 05 Apr, 09:11 IST
