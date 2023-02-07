    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: As Google brings out its own AI chatbot to take on OpenAI, how are the two different from one another? Find out.

    By: AKASH DUTTA
    | Updated on: Feb 07 2023, 17:05 IST
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: Know the main differences. (AP)

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: OpenAI created a revolution in the artificial intelligence (AI) world when it first launched ChatGPT in November 2022. The conversational chatbot held capabilities of content generation, answering specific questions asked by the user as well as remembering previous questions to develop a context and having a fairly intelligent conversation. In just two months since its launch, the application gained more than 100 million users, a number even TikTok (the previously fastest growing app) took about nine months to achieve. But today, Google launched its own AI chatbot called Bard, which will challenge ChatGPT and its position in the industry. So, what are the main differences between the two platforms? Let's take a closer look.

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT

    While both of them are AI chatbots, there are quite a few fundamental differences between both the platforms. While Bard was created by Google, a multinational corporation, ChatGPT comes from OpenAI, a startup.

    ChatGPT uses a language model called Generative Pre Trained Transformer-3 (GPT-3), which is used to train it and feed it with large sets of data. On the other hand, Google uses its patented technology Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA). Interestingly, the Transformer model that is the basis of ChatGPT was also developed by Google. The company published its paper on the Transformer research project in 2017.

    ChatGPT does not use the internet for its responses. It has been fed with extremely large sets of data (570GB or 300 billion words) to create its knowledge base. Google Bard, however, does make use of the internet. The lightweight model which uses the LaMDA infrastructure can draw information from the internet to provide answers in human-like texts. This means Google Bard has a more up-to-date knowledge base.

    The basic version of ChatGPT is free for public usage and anyone can sign up to the platform to use its services. There is a paid version of the platform called ChatGPT Plus which gives features like 24x7 availability, unlimited number of chats and requests, faster response time and early access to new features.

    On the other hand, Google Bard is currently under testing and is accessible to only a few people. CEO Sunday Pichai has revealed that it will be made available to the general public in weeks to come and an API version will also be created for businesses.

    Microsoft has invested heavily in ChatGPT and it is believed that in return, OpenAI will let its chatbot be integrated into the Bing search engine. While nothing is confirmed about Google Bard, it is expected that it will be a part of the native Google search engine.

    First Published Date: 07 Feb, 17:05 IST
