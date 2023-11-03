Icon
Home Tech News Historic! NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara take stunning spacewalk outside ISS

Historic! NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara take stunning spacewalk outside ISS

NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara make history during an all-female spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS), marking a momentous milestone in space exploration.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 23:28 IST
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara made history in an all-female spacewalk outside the International Space Station, achieving a significant milestone in space exploration. (NASA)

In a groundbreaking achievement, NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara embarked on their maiden spacewalk, forging history as the second-ever all-female astronaut duo to perform an Extravehicular Activity (EVA). This remarkable event took place on November 1 outside the International Space Station (ISS).

Key Objectives

The mission's primary objectives involved the removal of radio communications gear and the replacement of essential hardware to enhance the solar arrays' sun-tracking capabilities on the orbiting lab. The original plan had Moghbeli installing a foot restraint on the Canadarm 2 robotic arm, but this task was deferred to a future EVA. Mission Control instructed her to navigate to the work site manually, Space.com reported.

Meanwhile, O'Hara reinstalled equipment over the Solar Alpha Rotary Joint (SARJ) race ring, conducted tool maintenance, and tackled an advanced task related to a crew equipment and translation aid (CETA) cart, setting the stage for future work on the Radio Frequency Group (RFG).

Expedition 70

During their spacewalk, Moghbeli also downlinked imagery from spacewalk cameras, examined spacesuit gloves for inspection, and Ms. O'Hara participated in a cognitive assessment on a computer. Towards the end of their 6-hour, 42-minute endeavor, O'Hara reported a minor issue with her communications carrier, but it did not obstruct her vision.

Once the tasks were accomplished, both astronauts returned to the Quest airlock. The EVA concluded when the airlock was re-pressurised at 2:47 p.m. EDT. Inside the airlock, Moghbeli shared her thoughts, calling the experience "a very special moment" and expressing her admiration for O'Hara. O'Hara echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the significance of their mission.

Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara are part of Expedition 70, which commenced on September 27, 2023. This expedition focuses on a diverse range of microgravity studies aimed at improving life on Earth and in space. Their research encompasses areas such as heart health, cancer treatments, space manufacturing techniques, and more.

This historic spacewalk marked the 269th EVA in support of the International Space Station's assembly, maintenance, and upgrades. It was the 12th ISS spacewalk of the year and the second during Expedition 70. The achievement of Moghbeli and O'Hara will continue to inspire future generations and emphasizes NASA's dedication to diversity and exploration.

First Published Date: 03 Nov, 23:28 IST

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

