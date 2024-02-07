In crackdown against AI fakes on Instagram, Facebook and Threads, Meta wants users to do this

The elections are around the corner in various parts of the world and the concern for AI deepfakes is growing each day. To tackle AI fakes, Meta Platform has taken a big step by demanding users disclosure about the AI-generated content that is being uploaded on Instagram, Facebook, and Threads. Meta said that it will be taking strict action against the user who does not disclose watermark AI images, videos, or audio. Additionally, it is building a tool to detect AI content across all platforms. Know what Meta has planned to tackle deepfakes.

Meta's take on AI fakes

According to The Verge report, Meta will start highlighting AI-generated content to improve transparency on their various platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Threads. The company says it will be taking punishable action against users who upload realistic content with disclosing or watermarking of being AI-generated. Meta's president of global affairs, Nick Clegg highlighted in an interview that these measures will enable the tech industry to differentiate between AI and reality. Additionally, the White House has also urged companies to integrate watermarks into AI images and videos.

With this initiative, Meta will start watermarking images with “Imagined with AI” generated from the Imagine AI generator. It will also start marking the same for content generated from other AI tools from Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney, and Shutterstock. Clegg said, “For those who are worried about video, audio content being designed to materially deceive the public on a matter of political importance in the run-up to the election, we're going to be pretty vigilant.” Also, Meta will be developing tools to identify synthetic media no matter how much the metadata has been modified to hide the use of AI. Chegg also highlighted the actions for content uploaded with disclosures, he said, “The range of penalties that will apply will run the full gamut from warnings through to removal.”

This action by Meta will provide more credibility and transparency to social media space as the user will be able to judge what is real and what is fake. Therefore, the spread of fake news will also be reduced.

