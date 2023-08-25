Home Tech News India presents a massive opportunity to be at the forefront of AI, says Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen

India presents a massive opportunity to be at the forefront of AI, says Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen

  • Narayen said he is a "massive fan" of digital infrastructure that India has created.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 25 2023, 20:20 IST
Microsoft brings Windows Copilot Preview: Know all the AI features in Windows 11 and how to use them
Back in May, at the Microsoft Build conference, the company teased its Copilot for Windows 11, and now, it's finally here! So, what's new in Build 22631.2129 and how can you get started? Let's check it out here.
1/5 Back in May, at the Microsoft Build conference, the company teased its Copilot for Windows 11, and now, it's finally here! So, what's new in Build 22631.2129 and how can you get started? Let's check it out here. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 Preview Launch: Windows Copilot is now in preview mode, available to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel through a controlled feature rollout. This is not available for general users at this point. (Microsoft)
image caption
3/5 To get started, just click on the new button on the taskbar (or WIN + C) to launch Windows Copilot. Windows Copilot will use the same Microsoft account (MSA) or Azure Active Directory (AAD) account used to sign-in to Windows. (Pexels)
image caption
4/5 Windows Copilot will appear as a side bar docked to the right where it won’t overlap with your desktop content and will run unobstructed alongside your open app windows, allowing you to interact with Windows Copilot anytime you need.  (Microsoft)
image caption
5/5 Ask questions: In this first preview, you can ask Windows Copilot a range of questions or to take actions such as - Change to dark mode, Turn on do not disturb, Take a screenshot, Summarize this website” (Active tab in Microsoft Edge), Write a story about a dog who lives on the moon, Make me a picture of a serene koi fishpond with lily pads, and more.   (Pexels)
Shantanu Narayen
View all Images
Shantanu Narayen (C), Chairman and CEO of Adobe Systems addresses the gathering on the first day of the three-day B20 Summit in New Delhi. (AFP)

India has made rapid strides in technology and nothing indicates that more than the local tech titans like TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahondra, Wipro or HCL Tech. And there are hundreds of thousands of other companies, big and small, that have contributed immensely in improving India's digital footprint. The latest high-profile achievement was of course Chandrayaan-3 mission, in which the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully landed a lander and a rover on the moon even as Russia failed to do so with its Luna-25 spacecraft.

Keeping all of that in mind was likely Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, who on Friday, heaped fulsome praise on what India had achieved as a country in the tech field.

Narayen said he is a "massive fan" of digital infrastructure that India has created and lauded the country for its infrastructure, skills, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.

He was speaking on the sidelines of B20 Summit India 2023, which has seen global CEOs and corporate honchos converging in the capital for one of the biggest business gatherings this year.

"I am a massive fan of digital infrastructure that India has built...it is infrastructure, it is skills, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship," Narayen told PTI.

The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community.

Earlier, while speaking at a session on 'AI for Business and Societies: Opportunities and Regulations', Narayen said that with 46 per cent of worldwide digital payments, a billion people with Aadhaar cards and 850 million smartphone and internet users, India presents a massive opportunity to be at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence.

At the same forum, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna spoke on the AI opportunity.

Speaking on Friday, Krishna said that he is very "excited" about AI's power to drive productivity, which can help companies and even economies grow faster - yesterday, an Australian official had said that AI has the power to grow that country's economy manifold. Australia's Productivity Commissioner Michael Brennan said on Thursday that AI could have a major impact on improving the economic output in the next few decades as the Western world deals with a productivity crisis.

Krishna said that by building on digital infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence (AI) can take on certain low level cognitive tasks and be able to do them.

"When you can do that, you make everyone more productive, in effect you have more workers...you are generating more capita GDP in each nation...as we go back to very beginning of B20 about inclusion, that is the way to make GDP grow faster across all countries," he said.

Krishna added, "Our goal should all be how do we make secure and accountable AI that can benefit productivity of enterprises and governments."

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Aug, 20:20 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets