Indian astronauts on the International Space Station?

India and the US will join forces to send Indian astronauts to the International Space Station in 2024.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 17:03 IST
NASA has supported a continuous U.S. human presence in low Earth orbit with astronauts on the the International Space Station. (REUTERS)
NASA has supported a continuous U.S. human presence in low Earth orbit with astronauts on the the International Space Station. (REUTERS)

India and US are currently working together to get Indian astronauts aboard the International Space Station and that too as early as in 2024,. The bilateral meeting joint statement between PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden stated that Indian astronauts and US space agency NASA will extensively collaborate to get this done.

Biden outlined the framework of the India-US deal when he said, "From designing new ways to diagnosing and treating new illnesses like cancer and diabetes to collaboration on human space flight, including on sending an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station in 2024."

Prime Minister Modi also Declared a Signing of the Artemis Accords, Indicating a Momentous Leap Ahead. This will solidify India's space commitments to space missions and shows interest in participating in future space missions.

The trip to the International Space Station will likely take place before the Gaganyaan mission. In fact, Indian astronauts who have been training for the Gaganyaan mission will likely be chosen to fly to the ISS, reports the Indian Express. They have been training for the mission for 3 years, but there is no certainty when the Gaganyaan mission will take off. Also, the Indian astronauts will receive fiurther training through the US space agency NASA.

Notably, NASA sends astronauts from various other nations routinely to the ISS. Those aboard currently are, Frank Rubio from NASA (US), Dmitri Petelin from Roscosmos (Russia), Sultan Alneyadi from UAE (United Arab Emirates), Woody Hoburg from NASA (US), Stephen Bowen from NASA (US), Andrey Fedyaev from Roscosmos (Russia), and Commander Sergey Prokopyev from Roscosmos (Russia).

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 17:03 IST

