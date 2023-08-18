India’s first 3D printed Post Office inaugurated; "Testament to nation's innovation," says PM Modi

In yet another major milestone for India, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday inaugurated the country's first 3D printed Post Office at the Cambridge Layout in Bengaluru. The post office building was constructed by L&T Construction using a technology known as 3D Concrete Printing Technology, with guidance from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. The office spans about 1000 square feet and its construction was completed in a span of a mere 45 days, whereas traditional construction methods would have taken around 6-8 months to complete the same.

Inaugurating the revolutionary structure, Vaishnaw said, “The spirit of development, the spirit of developing our own technology, the spirit of doing something which was considered impossible in the earlier times, that's the defining feature of these times.”

Highlighting this achievement, L&T said that 3D printing is an emerging technology that has the potential to quicken the construction of buildings while also enhancing their quality.

Commemorating this accomplishment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, “Every Indian would be proud to see India's first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation's innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post Office's completion.”

How does 3D concrete printing work?

According to a statement by L&T, 3D printing technology involves the use of a robotic printer that refers to a 3D model drawing input and deposits concrete layer-by-layer. “The process requires a delicate balance of concrete properties, including flowability, quick hardening for load-bearing capacity, green concrete status for inter-layer bonding, and sufficient strength to ensure successful printing.”

India's history with 3D printed buildings

This isn't the first 3D-printed building that the country has constructed. In April 2021, Union Minister Nirmala Sitaraman inaugurated India's first 3D-printed house located within the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras which was created by a tech startup Tvasta. Moreover, the Indian Army in 2022 completed the construction of a 3D-printed housing unit for soldiers. At present, a Hindu temple is also under construction in Telangana that is using this technology.