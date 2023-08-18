Home Tech News India’s first 3D printed Post Office inaugurated; "Testament to nation's innovation," says PM Modi

India’s first 3D printed Post Office inaugurated; "Testament to nation's innovation," says PM Modi

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday inaugurated the country’s first 3D-printed Post Office at the Cambridge Layout in Bengaluru, which has been constructed using 3D Concrete Printing Technology.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 18 2023, 18:07 IST
3D printed post office
India’s first 3D-printed Post Office has been constructed by L&T in Bengaluru. (PTI)
3D printed post office
India’s first 3D-printed Post Office has been constructed by L&T in Bengaluru. (PTI)

In yet another major milestone for India, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday inaugurated the country's first 3D printed Post Office at the Cambridge Layout in Bengaluru. The post office building was constructed by L&T Construction using a technology known as 3D Concrete Printing Technology, with guidance from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. The office spans about 1000 square feet and its construction was completed in a span of a mere 45 days, whereas traditional construction methods would have taken around 6-8 months to complete the same.

Inaugurating the revolutionary structure, Vaishnaw said, “The spirit of development, the spirit of developing our own technology, the spirit of doing something which was considered impossible in the earlier times, that's the defining feature of these times.”

Highlighting this achievement, L&T said that 3D printing is an emerging technology that has the potential to quicken the construction of buildings while also enhancing their quality.

Commemorating this accomplishment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, “Every Indian would be proud to see India's first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation's innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post Office's completion.”

How does 3D concrete printing work?

According to a statement by L&T, 3D printing technology involves the use of a robotic printer that refers to a 3D model drawing input and deposits concrete layer-by-layer. “The process requires a delicate balance of concrete properties, including flowability, quick hardening for load-bearing capacity, green concrete status for inter-layer bonding, and sufficient strength to ensure successful printing.”

India's history with 3D printed buildings

This isn't the first 3D-printed building that the country has constructed. In April 2021, Union Minister Nirmala Sitaraman inaugurated India's first 3D-printed house located within the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras which was created by a tech startup Tvasta. Moreover, the Indian Army in 2022 completed the construction of a 3D-printed housing unit for soldiers. At present, a Hindu temple is also under construction in Telangana that is using this technology.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Aug, 16:14 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iOS 17
With iOS 17, Apple Maps looks to catch up with Google Maps, set to roll out big feature
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks: Know how to make the most out of the cool cover display
Apple Back to School
6 tips for cutting costs on back-to-school shopping

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Most awaited Valorant Champions 2023 is here! Catch all the details
Valorant Champions 2023: Check schedule, teams, format, more
Wordle
Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets