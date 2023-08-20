Home Tech News iOS 17 update will help electric car drivers find charging stations on their iPhones easily

iOS 17 update will help electric car drivers find charging stations on their iPhones easily

Explore how the latest iPhone update, iOS 17, will transform the electric car experience with real-time charging information in Apple maps.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 20 2023, 13:37 IST
Apple iOS 17 public beta out! Check India-specific features
Apple iOS
1/7 Apple has released the public beta of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, enabling users to test these platforms before their official launch. These updates bring several India-specific features, enhancing the user experience on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.  (Apple)
image caption
2/7 Language support: Bilingual Siri experience in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 allows users to interact with Siri using a mix of English and Hindi, expanding language support for various activities. (Apple)
image caption
3/7 iPhone keyboard: iOS 17 introduces transliteration keyboards for major Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, facilitating seamless communication between English and regional languages. (Pexels)
image caption
4/7 Quality of life updates in iOS 17, iPadOS, and macOS include the ability to sign into Apple ID using a phone number and an extended call history feature in the Phone app. (Pexels)
image caption
5/7 Full page screenshot in Safari: iOS 17 and iPadOS allow users to capture full-page screenshots in Safari, Mail, and Notes, with options to save them as images or PDFs. Additionally, message filtering options are available on iPad. (Pixabay)
image caption
6/7 Punjabi text with a dictionary icon: The iOS 17, iPadOS, and macOS updates feature a built-in dictionary in Punjabi, enabling users to easily access definitions of words and phrases. (Apple)
image caption
7/7 By introducing these India-specific features, Apple aims to provide a more inclusive and personalised experience for its users in India. The public beta release allows users to explore and test these new functionalities before the official launch, creating anticipation for the upcoming commercial release on these platforms later this year. (Apple)
iOS 17
View all Images
Apple's iOS 17 update brings a new level of convenience to electric vehicle (EV) drivers by offering real-time charging station information through Apple maps. (Bloomberg)

If you're an electric car owner and you use an iPhone, there's exciting news for you. Apple has rolled out its latest iOS 17 beta update, and it comes with some awesome features designed especially for electric vehicle (EV) drivers. This update introduces enhancements to Apple Maps that are sure to make life more convenient for people who drive electric cars.

Smart Charging Station Locator

Ever find yourself driving your EV and realizing you need to charge it? With the new iOS 17 update in the beta mode, your iPhone becomes your trusty assistant in finding available charging stations on the go, according to a 9to5Mac report. It's like having a personal guide to help you navigate the world of EV charging.

So, here's how it all works. Once you've updated your iPhone to iOS 17, Apple Maps will ask you to select your preferred charging network. You're given a variety of options, including well-known networks like Electrify America, Chargepoint, and even Tesla's Supercharger network. Once you've made your choice, Apple Maps springs into action.

Real-Time Updates on Charging Availability

Tired of wondering whether a charging station is occupied or not? Apple Maps has got you covered. The updated app will display the number of available charging spots at a station and how many of them are currently being used. This real-time information saves you the hassle of heading to a station only to find it's full.

One of the coolest things about this feature is that Apple Maps is aware of the charging plug your electric car requires. It's like the app speaks your car's language! This means that the app will only show you charging stations that match your car's specific plug type. No more guesswork involved.

Currently Available for Specific Models

At the moment, this feature is accessible for certain electric car models, such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Porsche Taycan. If you happen to own one of these models, you're in luck. But don't fret if your electric car is different; chances are, more models will gain access to this feature in the coming months. This update will be a game-changer, especially for those who utilize CarPlay in their vehicles.

Notably, iOS 17 will be rolled out to the public some time after the launch of iPhone 15, which is expected on September 12 or September 13.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Aug, 13:36 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iOS 17
With iOS 17, Apple Maps looks to catch up with Google Maps, set to roll out big feature
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Most awaited Valorant Champions 2023 is here! Catch all the details
Valorant Champions 2023: Check schedule, teams, format, more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets