iOS 17 update will help electric car drivers find charging stations on their iPhones easily

If you're an electric car owner and you use an iPhone, there's exciting news for you. Apple has rolled out its latest iOS 17 beta update, and it comes with some awesome features designed especially for electric vehicle (EV) drivers. This update introduces enhancements to Apple Maps that are sure to make life more convenient for people who drive electric cars.

Smart Charging Station Locator

Ever find yourself driving your EV and realizing you need to charge it? With the new iOS 17 update in the beta mode, your iPhone becomes your trusty assistant in finding available charging stations on the go, according to a 9to5Mac report. It's like having a personal guide to help you navigate the world of EV charging.

So, here's how it all works. Once you've updated your iPhone to iOS 17, Apple Maps will ask you to select your preferred charging network. You're given a variety of options, including well-known networks like Electrify America, Chargepoint, and even Tesla's Supercharger network. Once you've made your choice, Apple Maps springs into action.

Real-Time Updates on Charging Availability

Tired of wondering whether a charging station is occupied or not? Apple Maps has got you covered. The updated app will display the number of available charging spots at a station and how many of them are currently being used. This real-time information saves you the hassle of heading to a station only to find it's full.

One of the coolest things about this feature is that Apple Maps is aware of the charging plug your electric car requires. It's like the app speaks your car's language! This means that the app will only show you charging stations that match your car's specific plug type. No more guesswork involved.

Currently Available for Specific Models

At the moment, this feature is accessible for certain electric car models, such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Porsche Taycan. If you happen to own one of these models, you're in luck. But don't fret if your electric car is different; chances are, more models will gain access to this feature in the coming months. This update will be a game-changer, especially for those who utilize CarPlay in their vehicles.

Notably, iOS 17 will be rolled out to the public some time after the launch of iPhone 15, which is expected on September 12 or September 13.