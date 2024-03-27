Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed

Apple WWDC 2024: After weeks of speculation, Apple has officially confirmed the date for its upcoming event, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 and it is set to kick off on June 10 and will go on till June 14. The event, which the iPhone maker hosts on an annual basis, will likely witness a series of announcements related to AI as well as the company's software for devices such as iOS, macOS and more.

Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017.

Apple WWDC 2024

In a blog post, Apple announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts.

Announcing WWDC 2024, Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations said, “We're so excited to connect with developers from around the world for an extraordinary week of technology and community at WWDC24. WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful.”

Alongside the first keynote, the conference will also include opportunities to engage with engineers and designers at Apple as well as video sessions. Those at Apple Park can also experience an in-person event on June 10 with a chance to experience the keynote first-hand, although the seats are limited.

The company says it is also supporting the Swift Student Challenge by inviting 50 distinguished winners of the challenge for a 3-day experience at Apple Park. The winners will be recognized on the basis of their outstanding submissions and will be notified of their status on March 28.

