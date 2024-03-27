 Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed | Tech News
Home Tech News Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed

Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed

The Apple WWDC 2024 has officially been announced and it kicks off on June 10, promising a 5-day spectacle for the developer community.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Mar 27 2024, 10:00 IST
Icon
Tech Roundup: Apple eyes blood pressure feature, Galaxy Ring to offer nutrition aid, more
image caption
1/5 Apple-Google AI Collaboration: Recent reports suggest that Apple and Google are discussing integrating Google's Gemini technology into iPhones. This collaboration could enhance generative AI features, potentially revolutionizing smartphone capabilities. (REUTERS)
Apple WWDC 2024
2/5 Apple's Health Tech Advancements: Rumors abound about Apple's Watch Series 10 potentially featuring blood pressure monitoring. If realized, this would mark a significant milestone in wearable health technology, offering users a comprehensive health-tracking solution. (Apple)
Apple WWDC 2024
3/5 Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Debut: Realme has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G, in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, it offers impressive camera capabilities and performance, setting new standards in its price segment. (Realme)
Apple WWDC 2024
4/5 Meta's Strategy Against Misinformation: Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has unveiled a strategy to combat misinformation ahead of India's Lok Sabha elections. Through initiatives like the Elections Operations Centre, Meta aims to ensure transparency and integrity in the electoral process. (REUTERS)
Apple WWDC 2024
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Ring's Potential Nutrition Features: Anticipation is high for Samsung's upcoming wearable, the Galaxy Ring, rumored to offer personalized nutrition tracking. Leveraging real-time health data and integration with Samsung's ecosystem, it could redefine how users manage their dietary habits. (Samsung)
Apple WWDC 2024
icon View all Images
Apple WWDC 2024 has been officially announced. Check details. (Apple)

Apple WWDC 2024: After weeks of speculation, Apple has officially confirmed the date for its upcoming event, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 and it is set to kick off on June 10 and will go on till June 14. The event, which the iPhone maker hosts on an annual basis, will likely witness a series of announcements related to AI as well as the company's software for devices such as iOS, macOS and more.

Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017.

Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro may come in new rose, space black colours

Apple WWDC 2024

In a blog post, Apple announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts.

Announcing WWDC 2024, Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations said, “We're so excited to connect with developers from around the world for an extraordinary week of technology and community at WWDC24. WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful.”

Alongside the first keynote, the conference will also include opportunities to engage with engineers and designers at Apple as well as video sessions. Those at Apple Park can also experience an in-person event on June 10 with a chance to experience the keynote first-hand, although the seats are limited.

Also Read: Apple may bring AI features to iOS 18 leveraging Baidu tech

The company says it is also supporting the Swift Student Challenge by inviting 50 distinguished winners of the challenge for a 3-day experience at Apple Park. The winners will be recognized on the basis of their outstanding submissions and will be notified of their status on March 28.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Mar, 10:00 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks frenzy online! Fans excited despite valid scepticism
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally
Rockstar offers
Rockstar Games's GTA Online survey offers players lucrative in-game rewards for valuable feedback
Pokemon
Pokemon fan forum Relic Castle vanishes abruptly due to DMCA notice, community left in disarray

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets