Icon
Home Tech News James Webb Space Telescope just unraveled mystery of vanishing neon, NASA says

James Webb Space Telescope just unraveled mystery of vanishing neon, NASA says

James Webb Space Telescope's latest findings reveal surprising changes in planet-forming disks, challenging assumptions about planetary birth timelines and highlighting the dynamic nature of cosmic nurseries.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 19 2023, 15:40 IST
Icon
NASA
The James Webb Space Telescope reveals the mystery of disappearing neon in planet-forming disks. (NASA)
NASA
The James Webb Space Telescope reveals the mystery of disappearing neon in planet-forming disks. (NASA)

In a groundbreaking revelation, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has observed a significant transformation in a planet-forming disk, shedding light on the fleeting nature of these cosmic nurseries. NASA says that unlike traditional observations that capture planetary disks as static snapshots over vast timescales, the James Webb Telescope has offered a dynamic glimpse into the evolution of one such disk.

The Neon Puzzle Unveiled

Back in 2008, researchers led by Catherine Espaillat, then at the University of Michigan and now at Boston University, detected a distinctive infrared emission line associated with doubly ionized neon ([Ne III]) in the planet-forming disk encircling the young star SZ Chamaeleontis (SZ Cha) using NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, Space.com reported.

Initially deemed an anomaly, the presence of [Ne III] indicated a shift from the typical X-ray radiation bombardment experienced by such disks. Instead, extreme ultraviolet (EUV) radiation seemed to dominate the SZ Cha system, suggesting a less rapid disintegration of the disk compared to X-rays, Space.com said.

However, follow-up observations in 2023 using the Webb Telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) unveiled a surprising development. The doubly ionized neon had substantially diminished, signifying a shift back to X-ray radiation as the predominant force in the SZ Cha system. This discovery challenges previous assumptions about the timescales within which planets must form before their birth disk dissipates.

"In computer models of developing systems, extreme ultraviolet radiation allows for one million more years of planet formation than if evaporation is predominantly caused by X-rays," explained Thanawuth Thanathibodee from Boston University.

This revelation could reshape our understanding of the critical window during which planets take shape before their nurturing disk vanishes.

Complementary ground-based observations using the CHIRON spectrometer revealed "blueshifted" hydrogen-alpha emissions linked to the SZ Cha system. This shift suggests a stellar wind, possibly variable, emanating from the star and influencing the radiation dynamics in the surrounding planet-forming disk.

As scientists plan further investigations with the James Webb Telescope and other observatories spanning the electromagnetic spectrum, the SZ Cha system holds the key to unraveling the complex interplay between stellar winds, radiation, and the lifespan of planet-forming disks.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Nov, 15:40 IST

More From This Section

Icon
Mars will vanish during the solar conjunction and NASA has been forced to pause all communications with its robotic explorers there.
A cosmic hide and seek: Mars disappears from sight as Sun "swallows" it
18 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 WB: Designated as 2023 WB, NASA has tracked this asteroid and it is expected to pass Earth today, November 18. This space rock is just 55 feet wide and as big as the size of a house. It will come as close as 667000 kilometers to Earth. It is traveling at a speed of 45349 kilometers per hour.
5 huge asteroids to pass by Earth; check what NASA says
18 November 2023
NASA's DSOC experiment achieves a groundbreaking laser communication milestone, paving the way for future Mars missions and deep space exploration.
Breakthrough! NASA's laser: Deep space communication hits unprecedented distance
18 November 2023
Know the reason behind the shrinking of exoplanets.
NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope data solves exoplanet mystery?
17 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 VX7 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, November 17, is designated Asteroid 2023 VX7. During its approach, it will come as close as just 957,000 kilometers to the planet. According to NASA, the space rock is just 43 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 38960 kilometers per hour.
5 asteroids to pass by Earth today, reveals NASA; Know speed, size, and more
17 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 VG5 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
81-foot asteroid to come as close as 2.2 mn km today, reveals NASA
17 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 VL5 belongs to the Aten group of asteroids.
Aircraft-sized asteroid to pass Earth today, reveals NASA
16 November 2023
Asteroid 2021 TN3 – Another space rock named Asteroid 2021 TN3 will also pass Earth today, November 15. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 97 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 6.5 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 22534 kilometers per hour.
5 asteroids to pass Earth, reveals NASA! Know how close they will get
15 November 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon