Home Tech News "Learning for Twitter and Jack Dorsey" says Union minister after social media site suffers setback in India

"Learning for Twitter and Jack Dorsey" says Union minister after social media site suffers setback in India

Twitter’s petition against the government’s order has been rejected by Karnataka High Court and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacted.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 01 2023, 14:13 IST
Top 3 alternatives to Twitter for Indians
Hindustan Time Tech
Are you tired of using Twitter and looking for an alternative social media platform to express yourself and connect with others? While Twitter is undoubtedly a popular platform, it may not be the best fit for everyone. Fortunately, there are several alternatives to Twitter available that offer different features and cater to specific audiences. Here, we will explore some of the top alternatives to Twitter that you may want to consider.
Jack Dorsey
Twitter suffered a big setback at the hands of the High Court, which drew a sharp response from the Union minister. (REUTERS)
Jack Dorsey
Watch Video
Twitter suffered a big setback at the hands of the High Court, which drew a sharp response from the Union minister. (REUTERS)

It was nothing short of a big setback for former Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey in India. The court has had the final say in a matter that arose after Twitter failed to take down various accounts on the orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The Karnataka High Court, on Friday, rejected the petition filed by the social media giant. In a significant ruling, the single-judge bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit delivered the judgment. Alongside the decision, the judge imposed a substantial penalty of Rs. 50 lakh on Twitter, payable to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority within 45 days. While giving the order, Justice Krishna S Dixit said, “The statutory committee comprises high functionaries of the government and there is no allegation of mala fide or the like levelled against them,” Hindustan Times reported.

Twitter's plea against Government notice

The case takes us back to 2021, when the government issued several notices to block 39 Twitter accounts. The orders were also related to restricting some Twitter accounts during the Farmers' protest regarding the new agri laws in 2020 and 2021. That was then.

Recently, Jack Dorsey, former Twitter CEO, alleged that during the farmers' protest, Indian govt pressurized Twitter and even indicated it would raid the homes of employees if it did not obey the government's orders. In response to this, Rajeev Chandrashekar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, reacted on Twitter. He claimed that Jack Dorsey and his team were in non-compliance of the law of the land repeatedly from 2020 to 2022 and it was only June 2022 that they finally complied. He also mentioned that during the protests in January 2021, there was a lot of misinformation and even reports of genocide which were fake according to the government.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar's reaction after Karnataka court orders

After the Karnataka High Court's order, Rajeev Chandrasekhar told ANI, “Twitter under Mr Jack Dorsey was a company that did not believe that they had to comply with Indian laws. The Government of India was very patient with them.. they chose to go to the High Court. ” During the time of the government's order to Twitter, Jack Dorsey has been serving as the CEO of the social media company. It has since been taken over by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In a sharp rebuke, the Union Minister said that this can be a big learning for Twitter and Jack Dorsey and that “the Government of India's expectations will always be compliance with the law.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Jul, 14:13 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets