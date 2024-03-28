 LinkedIn rolls out TikTok-like video feed for professionals; Know all about it | Tech News
Home Tech News LinkedIn rolls out TikTok-like video feed for professionals; Know all about it

LinkedIn rolls out TikTok-like video feed for professionals; Know all about it

LinkedIn is experimenting with a new feature similar to TikTok—a short-form video feed focused on professional content.

By: MOHAMMAD REHAN KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 28 2024, 19:42 IST
Icon
LinkedIn
The new video feed feature allows users to discover bite-sized career insights and engage with professional content in a more accessible format. (unsplash)
LinkedIn
The new video feed feature allows users to discover bite-sized career insights and engage with professional content in a more accessible format. (unsplash)

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, is following the trend set by other popular apps like Instagram and Snapchat by experimenting with a TikTok-like short-form video feed. This new feature, spotted by Austin Null, a strategy director at McKinney, introduces a vertical feed of short videos accessible through a dedicated "Video" tab in the app's navigation bar. Users can swipe through the videos, engage with them by liking, commenting, or sharing, and explore professional content in a more dynamic format.

LinkedIn rolls out TikTok-like video feed

While platforms like TikTok encompass a wide range of content genres, LinkedIn's video feed is distinctly tailored to cater to career-oriented topics. This move is intended to enhance engagement and discovery on the platform by providing users with easily digestible videos on subjects related to professional growth and expertise, reported Techcrunch.

Also read: LinkedIn brings emoji reactions on its app

LinkedIn acknowledges the growing preference among users for video content as a means of learning from professionals and industry experts. The platform's test of this new feature reflects its commitment to adapting to user preferences and facilitating knowledge-sharing within its community.

The introduction of the TikTok-like video feed on LinkedIn presents exciting opportunities for content creators, especially those who have gained traction on TikTok for sharing career advice and insights. By providing a dedicated space for such content, LinkedIn aims to attract creators and potentially monetize the feed in the future.

However, some users may express concerns about the proliferation of short-form video feeds across various platforms. They may feel overwhelmed by the influx of content or perceive it as detracting from the platform's primary focus on professional networking.

LinkedIn's experimentation with a TikTok-like video feed underscores its efforts to evolve and stay relevant in an increasingly video-centric digital landscape. As the feature undergoes testing, it will be interesting to see how users respond and whether it becomes a permanent fixture on the platform.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Mar, 19:41 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
Siri
Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Insider suggests thunderstorms may be included in 40 hours of gameplay content
GTA 6
GTA 6 on PS5 Pro may run at a smooth 60fps, leaked specs suggest! Know what’s coming
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks frenzy online! Fans excited despite valid scepticism
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a
    Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
    Siri

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets