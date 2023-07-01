Home Tech News Lunar mission! Iron to water, NASA to start project to mine the Moon

Lunar mission! Iron to water, NASA to start project to mine the Moon

This mining mission on the Moon will be a part of the Artemis Program

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 01 2023, 14:33 IST
NASA to send a drill rig to the Moon next month
NASA to send a drill rig to the Moon next month (pexels)
NASA to send a drill rig to the Moon next month
NASA to send a drill rig to the Moon next month (pexels)

NASA is gearing up for its long-awaited return to the Moon after over 50 years, when it landed a huge number of astronauts there, but this time, the mission is more ambitious than merely leaving footprints behind. The space agency has set its sights on mining the Moon for valuable resources, with plans to kickstart the initiative as early as the next decade.

NASA intends to send a drill rig to the Moon next month as a precursor to establishing large-scale lunar regolith mining by 2032. As reported by The Guardian, a scientist from NASA's Johnston Space Centre, Gerald Sanders, disclosed these plans while speaking at the World Mining Congress in Brisbane.Sanders emphasized the agency's goal to assess and quantify the potential resources available on the Moon.He said, We are trying to invest in the exploration phase, understand the resources... to (lower) risk such that external investment makes sense that could lead to development and production".

In 2017, the space agency officially unveiled the Artemis program, which aims to achieve a historic milestone by landing the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon by 2025.

In the near future, there are plans to deploy a drilling rig to the Moon in order to initiate lunar exploration efforts. The Australian Space Agency is actively involved in this endeavor and is collaborating on the development of a semi-autonomous rover, expected to be operational by 2026, which will collect samples of regolith from the lunar surface. As part of larger-scale excavation plans, a pilot processing plant is scheduled to commence operations in 2032.

Samuel Webster, an assistant director at NASA, expressed that the primary objective of the rover is to validate the presence of oxygen in lunar soil, specifically in the form of oxides. To achieve this, separate equipment will be utilized to extract oxygen from the soil, as stated by Webster.

By extracting resources such as water, iron, rare metals, and potentially helium-3, the agency aims to unlock new possibilities for sustainable space travel and energy production.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Jul, 14:11 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets