Man slaps case against YouTube for its ad blocker detection 'spyware'

Man slaps case against YouTube for its ad blocker detection 'spyware'

YouTube faces a complaint filed by a privacy consultant for alleged unlawful surveillance in relation to its crackdown on ad-blocker extensions.

By: HT TECH
Nov 14 2023, 11:29 IST
YouTube
YouTube could face a criminal complaint under the Irish Data Protection Commission.
YouTube
YouTube could face a criminal complaint under the Irish Data Protection Commission. (Unsplash)

In June, YouTube started experimenting with a way to counter ad blockers. This experiment was turned into a global crackdown recently which involved blocking those who use ad-blockers on the video streaming service. Consequently, those who used adblockers faced a ‘It looks like you may be using an ad blocker' message. While this was aimed at stopping the use of adblockers while encouraging users to adopt YouTube Premium, the platform could face repercussions as a complaint has been filed against it for alleged unlawful surveillance.

What happened

According to a report by The Register, a civil complaint has been filed against YouTube to the Irish Data Protection Commission by Privacy consultant Alexander Hanff. It included the web interrogation process that YouTube uses to run scripts that detect the presence of adblockers on devices. Subsequently, users must first remove adblockers, and take either of the two actions - watch the ads or subscribe to YouTube Premium.

Hanff is also in the process of filing a criminal complaint against YouTube for alleged unlawful surveillance. In a conversation with The Register, Hanff said, “I consider YouTube's script to be spyware — aka surveillance technology, as it is deployed without my knowledge or authorization to my device for the sole purpose of intercepting and monitoring my behavior (whether or not ads load in my browser or are blocked by an ad blocker)”.

But why does YouTube block adblockers? According to YouTube communications manager Christopher Lawton, using ad-blockers on the video-sharing platform violates its terms of service.

Meta also faces action

As per the report, the privacy consultant has also filed a complaint against Meta Platforms for its alleged collection of data without the user's consent, a practice that violates Sections 2 and 5 of Ireland's Criminal Justice (Offences Relating to Information Systems) Act 2017.

“Meta Platforms Ireland Ltd for a period of not less than five years from May 25, 2018 to present, illegally deployed surveillance technology to my computers for the purpose of monitoring my behavior, as they had no reasonable excuse or lawful authority to do so”, Hanff added.

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 11:29 IST
