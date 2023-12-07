Icon
Home Tech News Meta Tests New AI Features Across Apps in Bid To Boost Appeal

Meta Tests New AI Features Across Apps in Bid To Boost Appeal

Meta Platforms Inc. is betting artificial intelligence will convince people to spend more time on its social media apps next year and is using the technology to make the biggest changes across its platforms since introducing short-form video Reels in 2020.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Dec 07 2023, 16:16 IST
Icon
Meta
Meta is currently testing more than 20 different generative AI features across apps such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and more. (REUTERS)
Meta
Meta is currently testing more than 20 different generative AI features across apps such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and more. (REUTERS)

Meta Platforms Inc. is betting artificial intelligence will convince people to spend more time on its social media apps next year and is using the technology to make the biggest changes across its platforms since introducing short-form video Reels in 2020.

The company is currently testing more than 20 different generative AI features from search to ads, business messaging and more, across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. Eventually it will apply those tools globally. 

“We always come back to, ‘How do we create a better community? How do we help people express themselves? How do we build more useful products,'” Ahmad Al-Dahle, Meta's vice president of generative AI, said in an interview. “That generally shows up in the metrics if we do a good job. We see more usage, positive feedback, people having a good time.”

Meta is under pressure to continue giving users fresh reasons to hang out on its apps, which generate the bulk of the company's revenue, while convincing investors that record spending on other ventures like AI and virtual reality is worth it. Meta's core social platforms are advertising behemoths, but users on Facebook and Instagram have largely plateaued at 2 billion and 3 billion people per month, respectively. 

Meta is facing stiff competition from TikTok, whose US users spend almost double the average time on the short-form video platform as on Meta's apps. Meanwhile, Snap Inc. and Adobe Inc., the maker of Photoshop, have introduced chatbots, image editors and video creators that are infused with generative AI.

Meta is spending billions on the infrastructure, talent and development needed to keep up in the nascent AI arms race. During a period that Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg called the “year of efficiency,” AI was singled out as a key area within the company that saw investment and growth, rather than cuts.

While much of Meta's work on AI has happened out of the view of the general public — like building expensive data centers and releasing open-source versions of the Llama large language model that powers chatbots — the few new consumer products have been small and garnered mixed reviews. 

Next year, the company aims to add features to its Meta AI, a virtual assistant that can answer questions and generate photorealistic images. The tool can be used in one-on-one and group chats, as well as in Meta's augmented reality glasses. 

“We want it to be one of the world's most-used AI assistants,” Al-Dahle said. Meta is also testing a capability that would allow the tool to pull Reels into its chats, and potentially content from other third-party services, he said.

Meta's also hoping more third parties will use its AI Studio to build chatbots for businesses and creators who can talk with people on their behalf on the apps.

On Facebook, new AI tools for Groups and Marketplace will suggest conversation topics to join or items to peruse. The company is expanding its image editing tool, Imagine, taking it beyond chats to a website where hobbyists can create free images. Meanwhile, all AI generated images will get invisible watermarking that denotes which ones are made with artificial intelligence.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Dec, 16:07 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI: What we learned from the trailer - 5 GTA 6 Questions Answered
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer release: 5 things we learned from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 preview
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer is OUT; The first female protagonist, Vice City setting to launch date - know all about it
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 unveils LEGO skins, Peter Griffin, and more in "Underground" season
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon