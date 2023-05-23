Microsoft Build 2023: CEO Satya Nadella announces AI Copilot for Windows 11; big boost for your PC

Microsoft Build 2023 opened on an astounding note when CEO and Chairman Satya Nadella announced that the default search experience for ChatGPT will be Bing. This is a major development for the OpenAI chatbot as its knowledge base will not be limited to the events before 2021, but it will gain internet access to give users the latest information. However, the announcement that stole the evening was that Windows 11 will get copilot capabilities, bringing AI assistance to PCs.

Microsoft, in a statement, said, “Windows is the first PC platform to announce centralized AI assistance for customers. Together with Bing Chat and first- and third-party plugins, users can focus on bringing their ideas to life, completing complex projects and collaborating instead of spending energy finding, launching and working across multiple applications”.

This is a huge moment for Windows 11 as it now brings AI capabilities to everyday PCs and as a result, will bring more advanced features that can be implemented intuitively and seamlessly. Added with the new Copilot stack, that will enable third-party developers to build apps and plugins powered by AI, the overall PC experience for users is going to be enhanced in days to come.

Windows 11 gets AI copilot

So, the biggest question is what can AI do for PC users? Microsoft gave us a preview into all the ways artificial intelligence will be able to assist users in an intuitive manner. Windows Copilot builds on Bing Chat to provide personalized answers and help users act within Windows 11, like changing a setting, playing a specific playlist, or opening a relevant app.

Microsoft is also announcing new ways to increase developer productivity and performance through Dev Home on Windows, including quick machine setup, connection to developer accounts and the ability to manage workflows in one central location.

Windows Copilot can be docked in a side pane so that it stays persistent next to any of a user's apps, always there to provide assistance no matter what they're doing

Windows Copilot will start to become available in the preview for Windows 11 in June.

Microsoft also announced that Copilots will become the major technology stack for the company and will be branched out into different areas such as productivity copilots, design copilots and more.