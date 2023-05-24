Microsoft Build 2023: New Windows 11 features and improvements

Microsoft Build 2023 kicked off on Tuesday with a keynote address by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, followed by a series of announcements related to various Microsoft products. Apart from AI announcements including Azure AI Service, ChatGPT on Bing, and Microsoft Copilot, additions to Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Edge were also announced. Notably, several updates have also been earmarked in this new age of artificial intelligence.

Check out the most notable updates to Windows 11 that are coming soon.

1. Windows Copilot

Microsoft has announced that it is bringing Windows Copilot to Windows 11, establishing it as the pioneering PC platform to unveil a centralized AI assistance system. This innovative feature aims to facilitate seamless task execution and enable individuals to accomplish their objectives effortlessly.

2. Bing Chat plugins

To keep up with the advancements of Google Bard announced at Google I/O 2023, Microsoft has announced that Bing Chat plugins will be integrated into Windows, allowing developers to incorporate their apps into Windows Copilot for enhanced customer service and improved user interaction on native Windows applications.

3. Taskbar improvements

With improvements to Taskbar on Windows 11, users will be able to quickly identify and access any instance of each app housed in the taskbar with just one click. Moreover, Time and Date can now be hidden with a setting on the taskbar, allowing users to capture screen recordings freely without having to edit out the Time and Date. Windows 11 users can also quickly shut down applications with a right click on the app directly from the taskbar without opening the Task Manager.

4. Other features

Microsoft has added native support for additional archive formats, including tar, 7-zip, rar, gz, and many others using the libarchive open-source project. Moreover, a new tab tear-out to Windows Terminal has been added so that users can easily organize their different shells into Windows according to their needs.