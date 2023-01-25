Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding

Microsoft Down: Microsoft has suffered a major outage in India. Thousands of users are reporting that the company’s services including MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 have stopped responding.

Microsoft down: Major Microsoft services including Teams, Outlook, Microsoft 365 and Azure have suffered an outage. Majority of the reports are coming from within India, although the services might be affected in other regions as well. Downdectector has received more than 3,500 reports so far and the number is increasing every passing moment. While it is not known what has caused this outage, Microsoft 365 Twitter page has acknowledged the issue and said that they are investigating it.

Microsoft 365 said in a tweet, “We're investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273”. It also revealed that it has found the reason for this outage. “We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps”, it added.

Microsoft services have suffered an outage

According to the online outage monitoring platform Downdetector, various services including Teams, Outlook and Microsoft 365 have suffered this outage. More than 3500 users have reported the issue on the website saying they're facing trouble accessing the platforms.

Users have also revealed to HT Tech that the apps are crashing and they are unable to send or receive messages on Teams. Many users have also taken to Twitter to express their frustration.

A user said, “It's very stressful. I just wrote an entire page on MS Word and the app just crashed and I have lost all my progress. This is not done”.

Several others also pointed towards the recent layoffs in the company. Another user said, “Few days after laying off 10k+ employees, Microsoft is having a major outage across most of its service like Teams, Outlook, Azure, XBox Live, Minecraft, Spectrum. Hope Microsoft won't have to recall any of the laid-off engineers like Twitter did”.

In its latest tweet, Microsoft 365 revealed that they have isolated the issue and are now working on resolving it. The tweet said, “We've isolated the problem to networking configuration issues, and we're analyzing the best mitigation strategy to address these without causing additional impact”.

It is not know how long the resolution of the issue and normal functioning of the services will take.