Microsoft introduces Pix2Gif, an AI-powered image-to-GIF converter; Check how it works

Microsoft has been upscaling its game with AI features for Copilot and other Windows apps. Now, its research division has announced an AI model called Pix2Gif which has the ability to convert still images into GIFs. It utilises an image translation approach to bring motion to the images. Therefore, now you can convert any of your images into funny and creative GIFs in matter of seconds. The researcher also said that they have integrated textual descriptions which will allow to add prompts for the image.

What is Pix2Gif

Pix2Gif is a motion-guided diffusion model which can transform images into GIFs. The tool not only grabs information from the image but also brings motion with the help of text prompts and Motion Magnitude. Microsoft blog post highlighted that before training the AI model, “we meticulously curated data by extracting coherent image frames from the TGIF video-caption dataset, which provides rich information about the temporal changes of subjects. After pretraining, we apply our model in a zero-shot manner to a number of video datasets.”

Also read: Microsoft Copilot for Security will be publicly available starting April 1

How to use Pix2Gif

Not that Pix2Gif is currently a research project and it is not yet made available for public use. However, Tom's Guide reported that the Pix2Gif tool can be accessed by locally downloading the tool for experimental purposes. Then you can simply upload a still image to the tool along with text prompts for the desired animation. Then the tool will take a few seconds to generate a 2-second video or GIF based on image processing and the given description. The Pix2Gif is still being tested and experimented before making the tool available to the public. However, the tool can provide several benefits in terms of GIF and image editing.

Also read: Microsoft unveils Copilot for finance

Microsoft also said that Pix2Gif was trained with the help of 100000 animated gifs along with captions as the text prompt. However, people are extremely excited about taking advantage of AI video generation tools such as OpenAI' Sora which is set to launch later this year.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!