Home Tech News NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 19 June 2023: Spooky Lagoon Nebula!

NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 19 June 2023: Spooky Lagoon Nebula!

NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day for June 19, 2023, features a breathtaking view of the center of Lagoon Nebula. What is it? NASA explains.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 19 2023, 15:12 IST
NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Moons crossing Jupiter, aurora and more
Moon
1/5 Largest Satellites of Earth: Earth's largest human-made satellite -- the International Space Station (ISS) has been captured crossing nearly in front of the Moon. (Tianyao Yang)
Jupiter
2/5 Moons crossing Great Red Spot on Jupiter: It shows Jupiter's two largest moons, Europa and Io, crossing the gas giant's Great Red Spot, the largest storm in our solar system, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. (NASA/ESA/JPL/Cassini Imaging Team/SSI)
NASA Shark Nebula
3/5 Shark Nebula: It is a snapshot of LDN1235, also known as the Shark Nebula. It is situated approximately 650 light-years away in the constellation of Cepheus in the Northern sky. This celestial formation primarily consists of interstellar dust, creating a veil that conceals a significant portion of the emitted light. (Stephen Kennedy)
NASA M15 Gobular star cluster
4/5 Globular Star Cluster: Captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope, a globular star cluster, known as Messier 15, is one of the densest ever discovered, with hot blue stars and cooler orange stars becoming more concentrated toward its bright core. (NASA/ESA/Hubble)
aurora
5/5 Aurora - from sunset to sunrise: It features a timelapse from sunset to sunrise with an aurora. A breathtaking view from the coast of Sweden's coastline gazes over the Baltic Sea, capturing the essence of time within a single photograph.  (Bernd Pröschold (TWAN))
Lagoon Nebula
View all Images
Lagoon Nebula resides roughly 5000 light years away, situated in the direction of the constellation Sagittarius ( NASA, ESA, Hubble)

Nebulae are vast cosmic formations consisting of dust and gas -- which originate from various sources, such as the ejected material of a dying star, like a supernova explosion. Moreover, certain nebulae serve as fertile grounds where the birth of new stars begins. That's why, these particular nebulae are often known as "star nurseries." One such nebula is the Lagoon Nebula.

Today's NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day is a spooky snapshot of the center of the Lagoon Nebula. In this image, in the heart of the Lagoon Nebula, a breathtaking spectacle of star formation unfolds. NASA has explained that positioned near the center of the captivating image, two elongated, funnel-shaped clouds emerge, stretching about half a light-year in length. These magnificent formations are the result of the powerful stellar winds and the radiant energy emitted by the intense starlight.

NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day explaination

In the image, there is a tremendously bright star nearby known as Herschel 36 that lights the area. Vast walls of dust hide and redden other hot young stars. As the energy emitted by these stars interacts with the surrounding cool dust and gas, significant temperature variations arise in adjacent regions.

You will be surprised to know that this spooky image spans a massive 15 light-years, and combines images captured in four different colours by the Hubble Space Telescope during its orbital mission. The Lagoon Nebula, also known as M8, lies about 5000 light-years distant toward the constellation of the Archer (Sagittarius). The Lagoon Nebula also referred to as M8, resides roughly 5000 light years away, situated in the direction of the constellation Sagittarius, commonly known as the Archer.

About Herschel 36 star

NASA says that the colossal Herschel 36 star has a mass 32 times more than that of our Sun, with a temperature of 40,000 degrees Kelvin. Impressively, it spans nearly nine times the diameter of our Sun. Known as Herschel 36, this celestial body remains exceptionally active due to its youthful age, merely 1 million years old. Given its substantial mass, it is expected to continue its existence for another 5 million years, NASA mentioned. In contrast, our relatively smaller Sun has already reached the age of 5 billion years and is expected to retain for an additional 5 billion years.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Jun, 15:12 IST

More From This Section

NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 18 June 2023: Mysterious clouds over Saturn
18 June 2023
NASA alert! 110-foot asteroid 2023 LV moving at a blazing pace towards Earth today
18 June 2023
NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 17 June 2023: Earth at night from ISS
17 June 2023
590-foot asteroid approaching at fiery 59465 kmph, NASA warns
17 June 2023
NASA's Curiosity Rover sends breathtaking postcard from Mars
17 June 2023
Blue Origin to SpaceX, NASA partners 7 space companies for commercial and govt needs
16 June 2023
NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Moons crossing Jupiter, aurora and more
16 June 2023
ET out there? Alien-friendly conditions detected on Saturn's Moon Enceladus
16 June 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets