NASA's James Webb Space Telescope unveils breathtaking view of Saturn

James Webb Space Telescope has turned its attention towards the stunning planet Saturn, capturing its first ever near-infrared observations. And these are simply amazing!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 02 2023, 12:01 IST
Image of Saturn and some of its moons, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument on June 25, 2023. (NASA/ESA/CSA/JWST/STScI)

 

The image released by NASA showcases intricate details within Saturn's mesmerising ring system, even offering glimpses of some of its moons, such as Dione, Enceladus, and Tethys. The research team plans to conduct deeper exposures, hoping to explore the planet's fainter rings, including the elusive G ring and the diffuse E ring, which remain hidden in this particular image.

Saturn's rings, composed of a diverse array of rocky and icy fragments ranging in size from minuscule grains of sand to colossal mountains, have long been a source of fascination for scientists and stargazers alike. This new image from Webb provides a unique perspective on their composition and structure, shedding new light on their mysterious nature.

Apart from the rings, Saturn's atmosphere also reveals astonishing and intricate details in this unprecedented clarity at the wavelength of 3.23 microns, a capability unique to the James Webb Space Telescope. The presence of huge, dark, and diffuse features in the northern hemisphere undermines Saturn's deeper atmospheric layers' traditional striped look.

This captivating image of Saturn and its enigmatic rings was captured as part of the Webb Guaranteed Time Observation Programme 1247, showcasing the immense potential of the telescope in unravelling the mysteries of our celestial neighbours. As experts probe further into Webb's data and photos, they eagerly await new disclosures regarding the secrets hidden within Saturn's atmosphere and enthralling ring system.

First Published Date: 02 Jul, 12:01 IST

