National Technology Day: Biggest Tech Trends in 2023-What industry leaders really believe in

National Technology Day is when we can all stop and think about how far we have come in terms of tech advancements, and how far we can go with current innovations. Just one year ago, nobody could have predicted that artificial intelligence could become such a big innovator in the tech space. Before that, it was virtual reality and metaverse, and further back it was web3 and blockchain technology. So, we at HT Tech, asked various industry leaders operating in the tech space on what they believed could be the biggest trends in the technology domain. Check it out below.

Biggest Tech Trends in 2023

Sriram PH is the cofounder and CEO of DaveAI, an AI-powered sales augmentation platform. He believes that the year 2023 could be of generative AI such as ChatGPT and Google Bard. He said, “Generative AI and large language models (LLMs) are revolutionizing many aspects of the technology itself. For eg, software developers themselves and regular functional resources are now relying on this technology to automate repetitive tasks like never before. And suddenly, the lower end of the pyramid in technology jobs are becoming redundant, and skill-based jobs that AI cannot replicate at this point are poised to have demand in this decade”.

Siddhartha Tipnis is a Partner, Consulting at Deloitte India. He believes that 2023 could be the ‘coming of age' moment for India. He explained, “India is expected to build on its global reputation of reliable technology implementation. India's demographic trajectory coupled with favorable policies will make it one of the largest and youngest consumer markets by 2030 driving significant technology-oriented demand. Most importantly, the world is watching and learning from India's innovations – particularly on digital public infrastructure such as UPI, ONDC, and India Stack amongst many others. Quite aptly, this year's theme 'School to Startups – Igniting Young Minds to Innovate' promotes and celebrates this innovation at the grassroots".

Govind Soni is the cofounder and CTO of CoinSwitch, an Indian crypto exchange platform. He believes blockchain technology can disrupt industries in a big way this year. He said, “Today, companies and governments are harnessing the power of blockchain to create secure and transparent systems across various industries. Blockchain technology can potentially revolutionise how we conduct business, store data, and even vote. In the coming years, we can expect to see a boom in the real-world utility of this technology and yield its benefits”.

Kapil Kapoor is the CTO of CredAble, a working capital tech platform. He believes that emerging technologies like AI will pave the way for digital innovation and businesses would have to embrace it to stay ahead. He said, “The success of ChatGPT highlights the potential of generative AI to help businesses create, connect, and collaborate like never before. Advancements in edge and quantum computing, green technology, and autonomous systems will pave the way for the next era of technology. To remain competitive, business leaders must invest in data and people and embrace technology-driven strategies to differentiate themselves”.