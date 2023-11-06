Icon
OpenAI's ChatGPT could roll out a custom chatbot creator soon

ChatGPT is reportedly set to introduce a new GPT Builder tool, allowing you to create, modify and share AI chatbots. Know all about this rumoured update.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 06 2023, 10:39 IST
Creating custom AI chatbots could become a lot easier with ChatGPT’s GPT builder tool. (Pexels)

ChaGPT debuted in November 2022 and instantly became a sensation with its ability to generate content in a flash. Since then, the app has grown by leaps and bounds, with multi-modal capabilities, offering various models, and even a subscription service called ChatGPT Plus. In a recent update, OpenAI recently introduced the functionality to upload PDFs and other file formats, as well as automatic tool switching on the platform. If leaks are anything to go by, ChatGPT could also let you create a chatbot soon. Know all about this rumoured feature.

ChatGPT Builder

According to a report by The Decoder, X user CHOI shared a list of leaked features that OpenAI will announce at its developer conference today, November 6. One of the most prominent features is a GPT Builder. Previously known as Magic Maker, GPT Builder will reportedly allow you to create your own AI chatbots, complete with an interactive interface. You can set its language, tone, and writing style. Once created, users could also test the chatbot, and modify its behaviour through conversations. Moreover, the tool could also allow you to deploy and share chatbots as well!

GPT Builder could also generate profile pictures for the AI chatbot using the power of DALL.E.

In an X post, user Tibor Blaho wrote, “The feature previously known as "Magic Maker" for creating new GPTs is now called "GPT Builder". It seems that the "Welcome Message" has been removed, and GPT Builder can now also generate profile pictures for the new GPTs using DALL-E.”

Other features

GPT Builder is just one of the features that OpenAI is expected to announce today. Another leaked feature is called Gizmo tool which enables you to do even more with AI chatbots. According to the report, it would present users with a sandbox where they can import, modify, and test existing chatbots. Moreover, it would also allow you to define custom actions for your chatbots using OpenAPI specifications.

It would also reportedly feature a set of tools for image creation, web browsing, and more. You can save your created chatbots as drafts, while it would also allow you to publish and share them once they are created.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 10:39 IST
