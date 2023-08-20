Home Tech News Russia’s Luna-25 Lander Fails to Enter Pre-Landing Orbit of Moon

Russia's Luna-25 Lander Fails to Enter Pre-Landing Orbit of Moon

The Luna-25, the first Russian lunar lander in nearly 50 years, wasn’t able to enter its scheduled pre-landing orbit of the moon.

By:BLOOMBERG
Updated on: Aug 20 2023, 10:39 IST
Moon mission: Chandrayaan-3 completes final manoeuvre; here's what comes next
Chandrayaan-3
1/7 Chandrayaan-3's Final Lunar-bound Manoeuvre: India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully completes its fifth and final lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre, bringing it closer to the Moon's surface. (ISRO)
image caption
2/7 Completion of Moon-bound Manoeuvres: Chandrayaan-3 concludes all its Moon-bound manoeuvres, entering an orbit of 153 km x 163 km. The next step is to prepare for the separation of the lander module from the propulsion module. (ISRO)
image caption
3/7 Lander Module Separation: Preparations underway for the separation of the lander module, consisting of the lander and rover, from the propulsion module. The separation is scheduled for August 17. (ISRO)
image caption
4/7 Progression of the Mission: Launched on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 entered lunar orbit on August 5. Orbit reduction manoeuvres were conducted on August 6, 9, and 14, positioning the spacecraft over the lunar poles. (PTI)
image caption
5/7 Soft Landing Plans: Post-separation, the lander will undergo a "deboost" process to place it in an orbit with Perilune at 30 km and Apolune at 100 km. A soft landing attempt on the Moon's south polar region is planned for August 23. (ISRO)
image caption
6/7 Challenges and Simulations: The landing's critical phase involves transitioning the lander's velocity from horizontal to vertical. Extensive simulations and adjustments in guidance design and algorithms have been made to ensure a successful landing. (ISRO)
image caption
7/7 Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 (2019) aiming to demonstrate safe landing and roving on the Moon. It comprises a propulsion module, lander module, and rover with objectives including safe landing demonstration, rover mobility, and in-situ experiments on the lunar surface. (ISRO)
Luna-25
The robotic spacecraft was due to enter the orbit on Saturday (REUTERS)

The Luna-25, the first Russian lunar lander in nearly 50 years, wasn't able to enter its scheduled pre-landing orbit of the moon.

The robotic spacecraft was due to enter the orbit on Saturday, but due to an emergency situation the maneuver was unsuccessful, according to a statement from the Russian space corporation Roscosmos. The team is analyzing the situation, it said, without giving further details.

Russia launched the craft last week, joining a race with NASA and other space agencies. It's scheduled to land on the moon's south pole on Aug. 21, Roscosmos said earlier. It's not immediately clear if the plan still stands.

The lunar south pole is a highly coveted target among space-faring nations, including the US and China. India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is orbiting the moon and will likely attempt a landing near the pole this week.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 20 Aug, 10:39 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets