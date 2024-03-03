 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G now available with an enticing price cut on Amazon! | Tech News
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G has received a substantial price cut on Amazon, making it an attractive option for smartphone enthusiasts.

By: HT TECH
Mar 03 2024, 14:56 IST
Experience stunning photography, seamless performance, and eco-conscious design with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, which just received a big price cut on Amazon. (Samsung)
Experience stunning photography, seamless performance, and eco-conscious design with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, which just received a big price cut on Amazon. (Samsung)

Samsung enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, boasting impressive features and specifications, has received a significant price cut on Amazon. With a staggering 27% discount, the smartphone is now available at Rs. 1,09,999, down from its original price of Rs. 1,49,999. Check out all the deals revealed by Amazon.

Offers and Discounts

In addition to the enticing price reduction on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, customers can avail themselves of various offers and discounts to make their purchase even more economical. For instance, there's a bank offer providing up to Rs. 10,000 discount on select credit cards and HDFC Bank debit cards. Moreover, no-cost EMI options are available, allowing buyers to spread their payments conveniently. Partner offers, including the option to get GST invoices and save up to 28% on business purchases, further sweeten the deal. Additionally, customers can benefit from significant discounts when exchanging their old devices, with savings of up to Rs. 16,700.

About the Product

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G comes packed with innovative features and a sleek design. One of its standout features is its eco-conscious design, utilizing recycled materials and offering fresh new colors inspired by nature. The smartphone also includes the signature S Pen, allowing users to effortlessly jot down notes and sketches without the need for traditional notebooks.

When it comes to photography, the Galaxy S23 Ultra excels with its Pro-grade Camera, capable of capturing bright and clear photos even in low-light conditions. With a remarkable 200MP resolution on the Wide-angle Camera, users can enjoy stunningly detailed shots and explore new perspectives by zooming and cropping images.

Furthermore, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, the Galaxy S23 Ultra ensures smooth performance, making it ideal for mobile gaming enthusiasts. Despite its powerful capabilities, the device prioritizes battery efficiency, ensuring users can enjoy uninterrupted usage without frequent recharging.

With its impressive features, substantial price cut, and attractive offers, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G presents an irresistible proposition for those in search of a premium smartphone experience. Don't miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your smartphone game with Samsung's latest offering.

