    Home Tech News SCARY Asteroid 2023 BU to come closer to Earth than satellites; a terrifying 3500 km

    SCARY Asteroid 2023 BU to come closer to Earth than satellites; a terrifying 3500 km

    The Asteroid 2023 BU is going to make an extremely close approach to the Earth, closer than even our satellites. Find out if it can strike our planet and cause major destruction.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 24 2023, 13:46 IST
    From 393 feet to 29 feet long asteroids; 5 space rocks set for close approaches with Earth
    asteroids
    1/5 Asteroid 2022 WO10 - NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office has red-flagged an asteroid named Asteroid 2022 WO10 due to its extremely close approach to the planet. The 29-foot asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth today, December 8 at a distance of 1.9 million kilometers per hour and is already on its way travelling at a speed of nearly 17108 kilometers per hour, which is more than the speed of a hypersonic ballistic missile! (Pixabay)
    asteroids
    2/5 Asteroid 2022 WP11 - An asteroid, named Asteroid 2022 WP11, is on its way towards Earth and will make a close approach tomorrow, December 9. What’s shocking is that the asteroid is humongous, with a width between 180 feet and 393 feet! The Asteroid 2022 WP11 is expected to make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 4.5 million kilometers at a speed of 62352 kilometers per hour, as per NASA. (Pixabay)
    asteroids
    3/5 Asteroid 2022 XJ – This asteroid, with a size ranging between 39 feet and 91 feet, will make its close trip to Earth tomorrow, December 9, at a distance of nearly 2.6 million kilometers. The asteroid, known as Asteroid 2022 XJ, is already rushing towards Earth, travelling at a speed of 36605 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    4/5 Asteroid 2022 WW – Another asteroid named Asteroid 2022 WW is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on December 10. This asteroid, with a size between 75 feet and 167 feet, is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 22177 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a distance of 7.3 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
    asteroids
    5/5 Asteroid 2019 XY – This week’s fifth asteroid, with a size ranging between 22 feet and 52 feet, is named Asteroid 2019 XY and will be making its closest Earth approach on December 10. It will come as close as 804,170 kilometers, according to the information provided by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). The asteroid is also moving at a mind-numbing speed of 46387 kilometer per hour. (Pixabay)
    asteroid
    View all Images
    Know all about Asteroid 2023 BU’s close flyby across the Earth. (WikiMedia Commons)

    The Earth is going to witness a scary event soon. Generally, almost every day, we see asteroids flying past the Earth from close distances. But these still maintain a distance between a few hundred thousand kilometers to a few million kilometers, thereby lowering the chance of an asteroid strike. However, soon a new-found asteroid is going to come closer to Earth than satellites orbiting our planet. The Asteroid 2023 BU is going to come as near as 3500 kilometers to Earth. Know whether it can strike our planet.

    The development was reported by SpaceWeather.com which noted on its website, “Newly-discovered asteroid 2023 BU will make an extremely close approach to Earth this Thursday. On Jan 26th at 21:17 UTC (16:17 EST), the 5-meter-wide space rock will be just 3500 km above South America, well within our planet's belt of geosynchronous satellites”. In Indian Standard Time, this will be 2:47 AM on January 27.

    Dangerous asteroid to come extremely close to the Earth

    Even as the asteroid is just 5 meters wide, it can cause some destruction if it were to be pulled in by the Earth's gravitational force. However, an asteroid this size is likely to explode mid-air and only meteorites may reach Earth. But, if the asteroid burns up or explodes in the sky over a populous area, people may get injured. Also, the sonic boom could impact the local infrastructure. A similar asteroid explosion occurred in Chelyabinsk, Russia in 2013. Luckily, nobody died in that event but many got injured.

    Nevertheless, there is no need to panic just yet. Astronomers believe there is very little chance of the asteroid actually striking the Earth. However, a close watch is being kept on it to watch for any new developments.

    If you wish to watch this event from a powerful telescope, you should know that The Virtual Telescope Project will host a webcast of the event which you can watch live here. The livestream begins at 12:45 AM on January 27.

    First Published Date: 24 Jan, 13:45 IST
