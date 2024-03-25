 Severe G4 Geomagnetic storm hits Earth! Solar storm could spark radio blackouts, auroral displays | Tech News
Home Tech News Severe G4 Geomagnetic storm hits Earth! Solar storm could spark radio blackouts, auroral displays

Severe G4 Geomagnetic storm hits Earth! Solar storm could spark radio blackouts, auroral displays

Earth faced a severe G4 geomagnetic storm and this solar storm has the potential to cause radio blackouts. Know about its impacts and tips for staying informed.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 25 2024, 12:20 IST
Icon
How to capture the stunning total solar eclipse - here are top tips from NASA
Solar flare
1/5 Prioritize Safety: Ensure both your eyes and camera are protected with appropriate solar filters. Never look directly at the total solar eclipse without proper eye protection. Use a solar filter for your camera lens to prevent damage. Remember to remove the filter during totality to capture the Sun's corona safely. (NASA)
image caption
2/5 Utilize Available Equipment: Regardless of your camera type, whether a DSLR or a smartphone, focus on honing your skills and creativity. Even basic equipment can produce stunning results. If lacking specialized gear like a telephoto lens, opt for landscape shots to capture the ambiance of the changing light. (NASA)
image caption
3/5 Equip Yourself: Additional accessories such as tripods and delayed shutter release timers can significantly improve image stability, especially in low-light conditions. A tripod ensures steady shots, while a timer reduces camera shake, resulting in sharper images. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 Explore Diverse Perspectives: Beyond capturing the eclipse itself, seize the opportunity to document the surrounding environment. Look for unique lighting effects, shadow play, and the reactions of fellow eclipse watchers. Embrace different angles and viewpoints to add depth to your photography. (NASA)
image caption
5/5 Master Your Gear: Familiarize yourself with your camera's settings well ahead of the total solar eclipse. Experiment with exposure and focus to adapt swiftly to changing light conditions during the eclipse. Practice adjusting settings for optimal results, particularly during the transition from partial to total eclipse phases. (NASA)
Solar flare
icon View all Images
Earth faces a severe G4 geomagnetic storm, potentially disrupting radio communication, according to a recent NOAA alert. (Unsplash)

In a recent alert from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Earth experienced a severe G4 geomagnetic storm on Sunday, indicating potential disruptions to radio communications. The NOAA emphasised that while the storm may fluctuate in intensity, ranging from lower levels to severe conditions, there's no need for panic among the public. However, staying informed about the storm's progression via NOAA's webpage is encouraged.

The NOAA's alert notifies infrastructure operators to take mitigating actions against possible impacts, including increased voltage control problems and potential effects on satellite operations. The severity of the storm, hitting the G4 level on the NOAA's 5-point scale, arrived earlier than anticipated, reaching its threshold at 16:28 UTC.

Also read: US Moon lander 'permanently' asleep after historic landing

Potential Impact on Communication Systems

Jonathan Lash, a forecaster at the center, highlighted potential impacts on high-frequency radio transmissions, particularly those crucial for aircraft communication with distant traffic control towers. While most commercial aircraft have satellite transmission as a backup, satellite operators may face challenges in tracking their spacecraft, and power grids might experience induced currents in their lines, although within manageable levels.

Also read: ISRO's Nisar mission faces launch delay as key component returns to NASA for thermal precautions

Skywatching Opportunity Amidst the Storm

Lash also pointed out a silver lining for skygazers, especially those at higher latitudes,

suggesting that clear night skies during geomagnetic storms offer an excellent opportunity to witness the aurora borealis illuminating the heavens.

Geomagnetic storms, such as this one, have the potential to create dazzling displays of the aurora borealis over the Northern Hemisphere. Before the storm's arrival, satellites detected solar flares and coronal mass ejections emitted from the Sun on Friday, contributing to the atmospheric disturbance.

What is a coronal mass ejection?

For those unfamiliar with coronal mass ejections, NASA describes them as massive bubbles of coronal plasma propelled by intense magnetic fields ejected from the Sun over several hours. Often resembling twisted ropes, these phenomena accompany solar flares or explosions on the Sun's surface.

Also read: Total solar eclipse 2024 - a celestial spectacle: What to expect, where and when

The severity of the G4 geomagnetic storm underscores the importance of preparedness and vigilance in monitoring space weather phenomena, ensuring minimal disruption to vital communication and infrastructure systems.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 12:19 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks frenzy online! Fans excited despite valid scepticism
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally
Rockstar offers
Rockstar Games's GTA Online survey offers players lucrative in-game rewards for valuable feedback
Pokemon
Pokemon fan forum Relic Castle vanishes abruptly due to DMCA notice, community left in disarray
GTA 6
GTA 6 development stumbles, release possibly delayed to as far as 2026, says report

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets