    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Shocking meteor EXPLOSION forced NASA to trigger its asteroid defense-the Chelyabinsk event

    Shocking meteor EXPLOSION forced NASA to trigger its asteroid defense-the Chelyabinsk event

    Ten years ago, a meteor exploded over the city of Chelyabinsk in Russia. That moment is often attributed as the wake up call for NASA to develop its own asteroid defense mechanisms.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 16 2023, 13:38 IST
    5 Massive asteroids zooming towards Earth in coming days! Check speed, distance, more
    Asteroids
    1/5 Asteroid 2023 AE1: It is a bus-sized asteroid of 40 foot and is travelling towards Earth at a great speed of 19944 kilometers per hour. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has alerted about the same and has informed that it will make its closest approach to planet Earth on Sunday, January 22, at a distance of 1450000 kilometers. (Bloomberg)
    Asteroid
    2/5 Asteroid 2019 BO2: Another asteroid that will be zooming towards our planet is 2019 BO2. NASA has informed that it is 67 foot in size and will make the closest Earth approach at a distance of 4630000 kilometers on January 24, 2023. The airplane-sized asteroid is travelling at a staggering speed of 58356 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
    asteroid
    3/5 Asteroid 2019 BZ4: NASA has warned that a 62 foot house sized asteroid named 2019 BZ4 will be nearing Earth on January 24. According to the research organisation, the asteroid is travelling at a speed of 20160 kilometers per hour. The asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 6320000 kilometers per hour. (Wikimedia Commons)
    image caption
    4/5 Asteroid 2023 AQ1: January 25 will be witnessing a massive 170 foot asteroid racing towards planet Earth. This airplane sized asteroid will make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 3910000 kilometers at a mind numbing speed of 56556 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
    asteroid
    5/5 Asteroid 2023 AP1: The 85 foot asteroid will make its closest Earth approach at a distance of 3910000 kilometers. The asteroid is travelling at a speed of 33768 kilometers per hour and is said to pass by the planet without posing any kind of threat or danger. (Wikimedia Commons)
    asteroid
    View all Images
    Know how the Chelyabinsk event, where a meteor exploded mid-air and led to NASA developing its asteroid defense systems. (Stable Diffusion)

    On February 15, 2013, 10 years ago, a 59-foot wide meteorite exploded over the city of Chelyabinsk, Russia. The explosion caused the meteorite to break down into small rocks which rained on the city. While it did not cause any loss of life although many were injured due to the intense heat from the blast, many injured from glass shards from broken windows that were struck by the rocks and others reported eye damage from the excessively bright spark. This event became a pivotal moment for humans to recognize the terrifying threat that floated above them. Many astronomers believe that this event led to a period of intense research and development of technology in the field of astronomy that was dedicated to asteroid defense mechanisms.

    As per a report by Space.com, Paul Chodas, manager of the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), NASA, was working on a NASA TV segment for the flyby of a near-Earth asteroid on that day, which was predicted to make a safe passage across the Earth. During his preparation, someone sent him a YouTube video of the Chelyabinsk meteorite explosion and asked whether NASA got the prediction wrong. Chodas revealed that they knew exactly where that asteroid was and this event was entirely separate from it.

    It turns out that as the meteor approached from the direction of the Sun, it blinded the astronomers and no one saw it coming before it was too late.

    Chelyabinsk event highlighted the need for asteroid defense system

    The event underlined the desperate need for an organized system that can track and monitor asteroids and also build asteroid defense systems that can take on any hostile space rocks aiming for the Earth. In the following years, NASA doubled down on these initiatives and established a stronghold on near-Earth asteroids. CNEOS today tracks more than 20,000 asteroids in the inner solar system. But it didn't stop just there. Last year, NASA conducted the historic Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission that successfully moved an asteroid from its orbit and changed its direction. And now, NASA is working on its NEO Surveyor asteroid-hunting telescope that will use infrared to look for potentially hazardous asteroids.

    While the defense system is being bolstered, Chodas assures that there is no big threat coming for us anytime soon. “There are no known large asteroids which have any significant chance of hitting the Earth,” he told Space.com

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 16 Feb, 13:38 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble