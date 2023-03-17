    Trending News

    Home Tech News Shockingly strong solar storm sparks powerful aurora at BOTH ends of Earth

    Shockingly strong solar storm sparks powerful aurora at BOTH ends of Earth

    On Wednesday, CME particles struck the Earth causing an intense solar storm. The event was so powerful that it resulted in a powerful aurora display in both the polar regions.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 17 2023, 14:35 IST
    Think you know our Sun? Check out THESE 5 stunning facts
    Sun
    1/5 The Sun is the largest object in our solar system and is a 4.5 billion-year-old star – a hot glowing ball of hydrogen and helium at the center of the solar system. It is about 93 million miles (150 million kilometers) from Earth, and without its energy, life as we know it could not exist here on our home planet. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    2/5 The Sun’s volume would need 1.3 million Earths to fill it. Its gravity holds the solar system together, keeping everything from the biggest planets to the smallest bits of debris in orbit around it. The hottest part of the Sun is its core, where temperatures top 27 million degrees Fahrenheit (15 million degrees Celsius). The Sun’s activity, from its powerful eruptions to the steady stream of charged particles it sends out, influences the nature of space throughout the solar system. (NASA)
    Sun
    3/5 According to NASA, measuring a “day” on the Sun is complicated because of the way it rotates. It doesn't spin as a single, solid ball. This is because the Sun’s surface isn't solid like Earth's. Instead, the Sun is made of super-hot, electrically charged gas called plasma. This plasma rotates at different speeds on different parts of the Sun. At its equator, the Sun completes one rotation in 25 Earth days. At its poles, the Sun rotates once on its axis every 36 Earth days. (NASA)
    image caption
    4/5 Above the Sun’s surface are its thin chromosphere and the huge corona (crown). This is where we see features such as solar prominences, flares, and coronal mass ejections. The latter two are giant explosions of energy and particles that can reach Earth. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    5/5 The Sun doesn’t have moons, but eight planets orbit it, at least five dwarf planets, tens of thousands of asteroids, and perhaps three trillion comets and icy bodies. Also, several spacecraft are currently investigating the Sun including Parker Solar Probe, STEREO, Solar Orbiter, SOHO, Solar Dynamics Observatory, Hinode, IRIS, and Wind. (Pixabay)
    solar storm today
    View all Images
    Know all about the solar storm that struck the Earth on March 15. (Pixabay)

    The solar storm that struck the Earth on March 15 after a powerful wave of coronal mass ejection (CME) escaped from the surface of the Sun, continues to haunt our planet. Surprisingly, the explosion took place on the farside of the Sun which should not have affected us, but as it was traveling at a mind-numbing speed of 3000 kilometers per second and created shock waves that pushed some of the CME particles towards the Earth. The impact was so severe that both the ends of the Earth witnessed aurora lights.

    The incident was reported by SpaceWeather.com which noted on its website, “ CME struck Earth's magnetic field yesterday, March 15th. The impact was so strong, it sparked auroras over both ends of our planet…This is the time of year when Northern and Southern Lights can be seen at the same time. We're only days away from the March equinox. Nearly equal amounts of darkness allow sky watchers in both hemispheres equal opportunity to witness auroras”.

    Intense solar storm sparks aurora in both hemispheres

    The solar storm was noted to be at G2-class intensity, which is fairly strong and can disrupt wireless communications and GPS services, causing trouble for airlines, mariners, ham radio controllers and drone operators. The solar storm can delay flights, cause ships to change course and disrupt any important information that is shared through these low frequency channels.

    The reason the same solar storm could light up both ends of the planet was because the equinox is so close. Right now, both the hemispheres are equidistant for any incoming solar particles. This means any high intensity solar storm will cause a double whammy on Earth by affecting both hemispheres.

    This is the same solar storm which caused the polar cap absorption event and created a condition of short wave radio blackouts for a period of three days. Worryingly, the active region on the Sun where these explosions took place will be facing the Earth in a week's time. If a similar eruption takes place then, the Earth might even see a solar storm that exceeds the Carrington event.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 17 Mar, 14:35 IST
