Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts

Instagram has now introduced a new Quiet mode to silence messages and sharing from contacts.

Instagram is addictive but annoying too at the same time, especially if you have a bunch of friends sharing memes and Reels constantly. Even if you unfollow someone, their messages and texts can still get through to you and that is something to care for. The people at Instagram, however, have come up with a new feature to have some peace without the hassles of unfriending or blocking. It is called the Quiet Mode.

The Quiet mode, as the name suggests, lets you simply take a break from the hustle and bustle of the Instagram universe. Once enabled from the Settings, your friends and followers will see a tag under your profile, suggesting that you seek some space. Additionally, Instagram will also shield you from message notifications, which means anybody sending you a text or a Reel won't be notified until you choose to end the Quiet mode.

Instagram Quiet Mode comes to several countries

The Quiet Mode is available under the Notification Settings and can be activated manually. You can set a specific time interval for the Quiet Mode to be activated, after which it will start showing DM and post notifications like usual. Those who send you a text will be notified that you have the Quiet Mode enabled.

“Teens have told us that they sometimes want to take time for themselves and might be looking for more ways to focus at night, while studying, and during school. You can easily customize your ‘Quiet mode' hours to fit your schedule and once the feature is turned off, we'll show you a quick summary of notifications so you can catch up on what you missed. Anyone can use ‘Quiet mode', but we'll prompt teens to do so when they spend a specific amount of time on Instagram late at night,” says the post.

The Quiet Mode will be initially available in US, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, but other countries will get it soon.

In essence, the Quiet Mode is like the DND Focus mode on iOS 16 that does a similar thing for iMessage users.

Additionally, Instagram has also added the ability to block recommended posts and Reels on the Explore sections. These preferences will also be applicable on Reels, Search and DMs.