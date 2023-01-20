    Trending News

    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts

    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts

    Instagram has now introduced a new Quiet mode to silence messages and sharing from contacts.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 20 2023, 16:16 IST
    Instagram
    Instagram Quiet Mode is launching for users in select countries. (HT_PRINT)
    Instagram
    Instagram Quiet Mode is launching for users in select countries. (HT_PRINT)

    Instagram is addictive but annoying too at the same time, especially if you have a bunch of friends sharing memes and Reels constantly. Even if you unfollow someone, their messages and texts can still get through to you and that is something to care for. The people at Instagram, however, have come up with a new feature to have some peace without the hassles of unfriending or blocking. It is called the Quiet Mode.

    The Quiet mode, as the name suggests, lets you simply take a break from the hustle and bustle of the Instagram universe. Once enabled from the Settings, your friends and followers will see a tag under your profile, suggesting that you seek some space. Additionally, Instagram will also shield you from message notifications, which means anybody sending you a text or a Reel won't be notified until you choose to end the Quiet mode.

    Instagram Quiet Mode comes to several countries

    The Quiet Mode is available under the Notification Settings and can be activated manually. You can set a specific time interval for the Quiet Mode to be activated, after which it will start showing DM and post notifications like usual. Those who send you a text will be notified that you have the Quiet Mode enabled.

    “Teens have told us that they sometimes want to take time for themselves and might be looking for more ways to focus at night, while studying, and during school. You can easily customize your ‘Quiet mode' hours to fit your schedule and once the feature is turned off, we'll show you a quick summary of notifications so you can catch up on what you missed. Anyone can use ‘Quiet mode', but we'll prompt teens to do so when they spend a specific amount of time on Instagram late at night,” says the post.

    The Quiet Mode will be initially available in US, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, but other countries will get it soon.

    In essence, the Quiet Mode is like the DND Focus mode on iOS 16 that does a similar thing for iMessage users.

    Additionally, Instagram has also added the ability to block recommended posts and Reels on the Explore sections. These preferences will also be applicable on Reels, Search and DMs.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 20 Jan, 15:45 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple HomePod Mini
    Apple HomePod Mini has a SECRET temperature sensor! Here is how to activate it now
    Cyber crime
    Cyber crime skyrocketed in 2022! In 2023, here is how to save your gadgets
    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief
    iOS 16
    Your iPhone or Android phone camera is spying on you? Stop nasty surprises, check this way

    Editor’s Pick

    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) Review: ‘Stylish’ gaming laptop

    Trending Stories

    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    AI
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    Wireless charger
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Microsoft
    Microsoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo, Starfield
    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more