Home Tech News The inspiring story of astronaut Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian woman in space

The inspiring story of astronaut Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian woman in space

Explore the remarkable journey of astronaut Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian woman to venture into space, whose legacy continues to inspire generations worldwide.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 24 2023, 10:00 IST
Want a job at NASA? Here is what you can do
NASA
1/6 NASA, the United States government agency dedicated to outer space exploration, engages in a wide spectrum of activities encompassing science, technology, and engineering. Through its endeavors, NASA conducts valuable scientific investigations aimed at deepening our understanding of Earth, leading to advancements that drive progress in the realm of space exploration. So, if you want a job at NASA, you will have to make sure your application has what is required by the space agency. (Pexels)
image caption
2/6 Prior to initiating the application procedure, it is essential to ready your resume and craft a cover letter in preparation for the interview phase. Additionally, ensure that you possess any pertinent documents required. The organization tends to favor candidates who hold degrees from accredited institutions and possess valid professional background. Although NASA's employment criteria are generally non-negotiable, they do take into account previous experience for specific roles. (Pexels)
image caption
3/6 You can submit your applications for available roles through USA Jobs, the official website of the US Federal Government for recruiting fresh personnel. NASA offers a variety of opportunities, including full-time, short-term, or seasonal positions. Additionally, you have the option to apply for internships or fellowships. (Pexels)
image caption
4/6 NASA encompasses a diverse range of roles. Beyond scientists, engineers, and programmers, there are positions such as accountants, secretaries, librarians, cooks, security guards, and more. Essentially, if you can think of a job, NASA likely has a need for it in some capacity.  (Pexels)
image caption
5/6 Scientists typically hold a Ph.D. degree in a field pertinent to NASA, often joining in their mid-twenties. Engineers and programmers may join either directly after college or at later stages in their professional journeys.  (Pexels)
image caption
6/6 If you are interested in working at NASA someday, you should prepare broadly. If you're interested in technical positions you should work hard on math, the sciences (especially physics), and computers.  (Pexels)
Kalpana Chawla
View all Images
Kalpana Chawla was the trailblazing Indian-American astronaut who shattered barriers and inspired generations with her historic journey into space. (Hindustan Times)

Indian-born American astronaut Kalpana Chawla made history by traveling into space. Sadly, on February 1, 2003, she was on the Columbia Space Shuttle, which met with a tragic accident. The accident took the lives of her fellow astronauts including Rick Husband, David M. Brown, William C. McCool, Michael P. Anderson, Ilan Ramon, and Laurel Clark.

Kalpana Chawla was born on March 17, 1962, in Karnal, Haryana. She was a curious child, deeply interested in airplanes and flying. She often went with her father to local flying clubs just to watch planes. She went to school at Tagore Baal Niketan Senior Secondary School in Karnal. Later, she earned a Bachelor of Science in aeronautical engineering from Punjab Engineering College.

A Journey to the Stars

In 1982, she moved to the United States to continue her education. She pursued her master's and doctoral degrees in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington.

After finishing her studies, Chawla worked as a researcher at NASA's Ames Research Center in California. She was part of many important projects. NASA recognized her talent and selected her to become an astronaut in 1994.

Chawla completed her astronaut training in 1995 and was chosen for her first space mission in 1997, called STS-87. Her second and final space journey was STS-107, which began on January 16, 2003. This mission aimed to carry out various experiments in space.

Sadly, on February 1, 2003, the Space Shuttle Columbia broke apart as it re-entered Earth's atmosphere. All seven crew members, including Kalpana Chawla, lost their lives. Her death was a huge loss for India and the world.

She broke barriers for women in science and engineering, and her legacy continues to motivate future generations.

A Beacon of Inspiration

Besides being India's first woman in space, Chawla was also the first woman of Indian origin to travel on the Space Shuttle. Her achievements proved that with determination, anything is possible.

Kalpana Chawla's legacy is one of inspiration and optimism. She demonstrated that hard work and unwavering commitment can make dreams come true. She will forever be remembered as a trailblazer.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Aug, 10:00 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Chandrayaan-3 lands on the dark side of the Moon! How NASA, other space agencies reacted
23 August 2023
From ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 to NASA's Artemis - the race to reach the Moon
23 August 2023
Webb Space Telescope captures mind-blowing images of Ring Nebula
23 August 2023
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams says eagerly awaiting Chandrayaan-3's Moon landing
23 August 2023
A packed launch schedule for ISRO after Chandrayaan-3 mission
23 August 2023
Aircraft-sized asteroid will pass Earth closely today! NASA tracks its size, speed
23 August 2023
How satellites are helping farmers adapt to global warming
23 August 2023
Wave of asteroids to pass by Earth soon! NASA reveals details of 5 space rocks
22 August 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets