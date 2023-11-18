Icon
THIS is the big reason why Sam Altman, the face of AI globally, was sacked by OpenAI

THIS is the big reason why Sam Altman, the face of AI globally, was sacked by OpenAI

OpenAI has shocked the tech community by firing its CEO Sam Altman. This has been surprising as Altman was the face of the AI revolution. However, some controversies prompted a change in leadership.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 18 2023, 15:51 IST
Sam Altman, former CEO of OpenAI, was ousted amid concerns about transparency. (REUTERS)

In a surprising turn of events, OpenAI, the trailblazing artificial intelligence company, announced the dismissal of its co-founder and CEO, Sam Altman, on Friday. It is as shocking as it is surprising as Altman was the face of AI globally. The decision came after a controversial review by the board, revealing concerns about Altman's activities. The reason behind this controversial move was allegedly, the lack of consistent transparency on Altman's part, which, according to the company, impeded the board's ability to fulfill its responsibilities. Consequently, the board lost confidence in Altman's capacity to lead OpenAI into the future.

The tech world was caught off guard by Altman's abrupt departure, considering his significant contributions over the past few years. At just 38, Altman played a pivotal role in positioning OpenAI at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution. Notably, the company soared ahead of industry giants like Google with the introduction of ChatGPT last November. This innovative chatbot showcased unprecedented capabilities to the public, demonstrating a human-like ability to generate text. Quickly amassing 100 million users, ChatGPT propelled OpenAI to raise billions of dollars, causing a ripple effect across the tech industry and firmly placing AI in the spotlight. Altman, who had become an overnight celebrity, embraced the role of a visionary who was also focused on not allowing the technology an unbridled rein.

Altman's Twitter Farewell

Following his termination by the OpenAI board, Altman took to X to express his sentiments. In a tweet, he shared his love for his transformative time at OpenAI, acknowledging the personal and global impact of the experience. Altman also commended his former colleagues, expressing his admiration for their talent. While he remained tight-lipped about his future endeavors, he promised to reveal more in the coming days.

In the interim, OpenAI's chief technology officer, Mira Murati, will step into the role of CEO as the board embarks on the search for Altman's successor. Co-founder Greg Brockman will relinquish his position as chairman of the board. The departure of Altman marks a significant shift for OpenAI, and the industry watches with anticipation to see how the company navigates this unexpected change in leadership.

First Published Date: 18 Nov, 14:37 IST
