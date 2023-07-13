Home Tech News Tired of 2D emojis? Microsoft may FINALLY bring 3D emojis to Windows 11 users

Tired of 2D emojis? Microsoft may FINALLY bring 3D emojis to Windows 11 users

Windows 11 users will finally get the much-awaited emoji makeover! Here is what you can expect to get.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 13 2023, 11:45 IST
Microsoft emojis
View all Images
Microsoft teased 3D emojis in the latest Insider Preview Build 25905. (Microsoft)

Microsoft has finally, released the new 3D emojis! Notably, this has taken a long time. Microsoft had made an announcement about their plans to bring 3D emojis to users around two years ago. However, since that time, the development of these emojis has been ongoing for quite a while. Now, in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25905 to the Canary Channel, Microsoft has revealed the much-awaited emoji makeover for its users.

In a blog post, Microsoft says, "With the update of our colour font format to COLRv1, Windows is now able to display richer emoji with a 3D-like appearance with support coming soon to some apps and browsers." It further mentioned that these emojis use a gradient style to bring the design that Windows 11 users have been asking for. According to Microsoft, the new emoji will bring more expression to your communications.

Windows 11 3D emojis look like those on Microsoft Teams

Last year, Microsoft Teams had released new emojis where a gradient style was incorporated to create a 3D effect. Surprisingly, the recently showcased emojis in the preview exhibit similarities to the ones launched on Microsoft Teams.

Well, the Microsoft emojis have been through a long journey! It seems that the earlier flat emojis served as temporary representations while Microsoft dedicated efforts to developing the 3D versions. These upgraded emojis were subsequently introduced to Microsoft Teams in early 2022. Users, especially those who expressed disappointment with the flat and outdated designs in Windows 11, which appeared reminiscent of Apple's classic iOS era, have been waiting for Microsoft's 3D emojis for a long time, The Verge reported.

When will Windows 11 users try these new emojis

If you are eagerly waiting to use the newly introduced 3D emojis, then here's a way! You can sign up for the Windows Insider program and get the latest build. You can download it from here. Else, you will need to wait for the commencement of the testing phase to witness the gradual roll-out of the 3D emojis in the future.

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 11:45 IST

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 11:45 IST
