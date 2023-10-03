Icon
Home Tech News Tom Hanks warns fans about his ‘AI version' promoting dental plan: Have nothing to do with it

Tom Hanks warns fans about his 'AI version' promoting dental plan: Have nothing to do with it

Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks has warned his fans about a dental plan advertisement that is using an "AI version" of him.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Oct 03 2023, 07:15 IST
Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks has warned his fans about a dental plan advertisement that is using an "AI version" of him.

Hanks took to Instagram over the weekend to inform his followers that he has nothing to do with the promotional campaign video.

"Beware!! There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it,” the 67-year-old wrote alongside a screenshot of a computer-generated image of himself from the clip.

Hanks has previously spoken about usage of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology in the creative industries on an episode of “The Adam Buxton Podcast”.

“I could be hit by a bus tomorrow, and that's it, but performances can go on and on and on and on. And outside of the understanding that it's been done with AI or deepfake, there'll be nothing to tell you that it's not me and me alone. And it's going to have some degree of lifelike quality. That's certainly an artistic challenge, but it's also a legal one," he said.

First Published Date: 03 Oct, 07:15 IST
