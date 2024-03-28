 Free up storage space and speed up your phone! Know how to clear cache on Android | How-to
Discover why clearing the cache is important for older devices and how to do it manually or automatically with third-party apps.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 28 2024, 12:22 IST
Third-party cleaner apps like CCleaner and SD Maid 2 offer convenient ways to automate cache cleaning and keep your device running smoothly. (AP)
Third-party cleaner apps like CCleaner and SD Maid 2 offer convenient ways to automate cache cleaning and keep your device running smoothly. (AP)

Is your Android smartphone feeling sluggish? Don't rush to buy a new one! Over time, all devices slow down, but a simple cleanout might be all your old phone needs to speed up again.

Your phone's cache, filled with temporary files from apps like Chrome, can weigh it down. While the cache is meant to speed things up, it can become too bulky, especially on older devices. Regularly clearing it out can lighten the load and boost performance.

Why should you bother clearing the cache?

Small files add up fast, eating into your storage and RAM. Even modern Androids struggle with managing cache on older models, often leading to slower performance.

Luckily, clearing the cache is easy. You can do it manually for specific apps by heading to your phone's Settings, finding the Apps section, and selecting apps to clear the cache. Major offenders like Facebook and Instagram are good places to start.

If you want a more automated solution, third-party cleaner apps like CCleaner and SD Maid 2 can help. They'll identify junk files and cache data, allowing you to clear them with a tap. While some features may require payment, they're worth it for regular cache maintenance.

Chrome is notorious for hogging cache space, so don't forget to clear it regularly. Open Chrome, go to History, select Clear Browsing Data, and choose the Cached Images and files option.

Regular cache cleaning can breathe new life into your Android phone, saving you from unnecessary upgrades. Keep your device running smoothly by making cache maintenance a regular part of your smartphone routine.

With just a few simple steps, you can clear out the digital clutter and enjoy faster performance on your Android device. So before you consider buying a new phone, give cache cleaning a try. It might be just what your old phone needs to feel brand new again.

