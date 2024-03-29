‘Your Mobile Number Will Get Blocked,’ Govt Warns Against Fake WhatsApp Calls From Pakistan

If you happen to get a WhatsApp call from any unknown number and someone claims to be a government official from the Department of Telecommunications then take note that it could be a scammer trying to steal your personal data. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, has issued an advisory to Indians citizens that calls are being received by the citizens wherein callers, in the name of DoT, are threatening that all of their mobile numbers would be disconnected or their mobile numbers are being misused in some illegal activities.

The DoT has also issued advisory about WhatsApp calls from foreign origin mobile numbers (like +92-xxxxxxxxxx) impersonating government officials and duping people. Mobile numbers that are based in India start with +91 and any number that starts with any other country code means it's foreign number. For example, mobile numbers that begin with +92 belong to Pakistan.

Block and report unknown calls



WhatsApp users, in general, should be careful about calls from unknown numbers and should avoid accepting video calls from strangers. It is a good practice to first verify the identity of the caller before entertaining anyone over WhatsApp.

According to the advisory, “Cyber criminals through such calls try to threaten/steal personal information to carry out cyber-crime/financial frauds. The DoT does not authorise anyone to make such calls on its behalf and has advised people to stay vigilant and asked not to share any information on receiving such calls.”

The DoT has advised citizens to report such fraud communications at ‘Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications' facility of Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in). Such proactive reporting helps DoT in prevention of misuse of telecom resources for cyber-crime, financial frauds, etc.



“Further, citizens can check the mobile connections in their name at ‘Know Your Mobile Connections' facility of Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in) and report any mobile connection not taken by them or not required. The DoT has also advised citizens to report at cyber-crime helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in in case of a victim of cyber-crime or financial fraud,” it added.