WhatsApp update lets iPhone users search messages by date! Check out latest update

WhatsApp on iOS lets users check messages by date other than just the text. Here is all you need to know.

WhatsApp users have a new luxury on iPhone. So far, if you need to search for a message on WhatsApp on iPhone, the only search option within the app is to search with keywords. Now, with the newest update that is rolling out on iOS, WhatsApp now allows users to search for messages by date. This makes searching messages easier, especially if you have a fair idea of the timeline but not the keywords.

The update also adds a couple of other features to WhatsApp for iOS such as drag and drop images, videos and other documents from other apps to WhatsApp. The update is already available on the App Store and you can download it right away. Note that this feature is yet to be available on WhatsApp for Android but it allows you to find photos, videos, polls, documents and more.

WhatsApp on iOS gets enhanced search

iPhone users will now be able to search their WhatsApp chats via date. The search-by-date feature shows up inside the message window as a scrollable menu that you see on iOS and Apple ecosystem devices. You can set the date, month, and year at which you want the app to search. Note that the scrollable date menu ends at the time when the chat window begins with the contact. Hence, you can only search from the chat history that's available on the device.

Additionally, the update also allows users to drag and drop media files from other apps to WhatsApp. Hence, you can simply drag an image from the Photos app and directly paste it ina chat window of WhatsApp.

Note that you may have to check for the update manually from the Apple App Store. Once the update is downloaded, these features will be activated immediately.

Prior to this, WhatsApp introduced the ability to hide your online status from your contacts. Additionally, the feature to message oneself was also rolled out at the same time. This means that you can have a chat window wherein you can jot down notes or reminders, store photos, videos and other media files in the form of a WhatsApp chat. These messages won't be sent to anyone and stay saved on your device.