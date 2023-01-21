    Trending News

    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News WhatsApp update lets iPhone users search messages by date! Check out latest update

    WhatsApp update lets iPhone users search messages by date! Check out latest update

    WhatsApp on iOS lets users check messages by date other than just the text. Here is all you need to know.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 21 2023, 14:00 IST
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp now lets iPhone users search messages via date. (Pixabay)
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp now lets iPhone users search messages via date. (Pixabay)

    WhatsApp users have a new luxury on iPhone. So far, if you need to search for a message on WhatsApp on iPhone, the only search option within the app is to search with keywords. Now, with the newest update that is rolling out on iOS, WhatsApp now allows users to search for messages by date. This makes searching messages easier, especially if you have a fair idea of the timeline but not the keywords.

    The update also adds a couple of other features to WhatsApp for iOS such as drag and drop images, videos and other documents from other apps to WhatsApp. The update is already available on the App Store and you can download it right away. Note that this feature is yet to be available on WhatsApp for Android but it allows you to find photos, videos, polls, documents and more.

    WhatsApp on iOS gets enhanced search

    iPhone users will now be able to search their WhatsApp chats via date. The search-by-date feature shows up inside the message window as a scrollable menu that you see on iOS and Apple ecosystem devices. You can set the date, month, and year at which you want the app to search. Note that the scrollable date menu ends at the time when the chat window begins with the contact. Hence, you can only search from the chat history that's available on the device.

    Additionally, the update also allows users to drag and drop media files from other apps to WhatsApp. Hence, you can simply drag an image from the Photos app and directly paste it ina chat window of WhatsApp.

    Note that you may have to check for the update manually from the Apple App Store. Once the update is downloaded, these features will be activated immediately.

    Prior to this, WhatsApp introduced the ability to hide your online status from your contacts. Additionally, the feature to message oneself was also rolled out at the same time. This means that you can have a chat window wherein you can jot down notes or reminders, store photos, videos and other media files in the form of a WhatsApp chat. These messages won't be sent to anyone and stay saved on your device.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 21 Jan, 14:00 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone
    Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16
    Apple HomePod Mini
    Apple HomePod Mini has a SECRET temperature sensor! Here is how to activate it now
    Cyber crime
    Cyber crime skyrocketed in 2022! In 2023, here is how to save your gadgets
    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    AI
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    Wireless charger
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Microsoft
    Microsoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo, Starfield
    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more