Home Tech News World Asteroid Day 2023: History, Significance, and Ways to Celebrate

World Asteroid Day 2023: History, Significance, and Ways to Celebrate

World Asteroid Day is an annual event that takes place on June 30th to raise awareness about asteroids and their potential risks to our planet. Read on to know more about it.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 30 2023, 09:50 IST
5 huge Asteroids approaching Earth, NASA warns
Asteroid 2023 MU2- The asteroid will make closest to the earth on 25th June, According to NASA, the asteroid is 16 feet wide. The asteroid is moving at a speed of 16266 kilometers per hour and it will get as close as 135,000 miles to Earth.
1/5 Asteroid 2023 MU2- The asteroid will make closest to the earth on 25th June, According to NASA, the asteroid is 16 feet wide. The asteroid is moving at a speed of 16266 kilometers per hour and it will get as close as 135,000 miles to Earth. (NASA)
image caption
2/5 Asteroid 2023 MF1- This is a 120 feet wide asteroid, it will make its closest approach to Earth on 25th June. The asteroid is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 63986 kilometers per hour and will pass the Earth at a distance of 1,200,000 miles. (NASA)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 MD- This asteroid is 90 Feet wide and it will be the closest to the Earth on 25th June. It is traveling towards the Earth at a speed of 14825 kilometers per hour. It will come as close as 1,660,000 miles. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2023 ME1-  The close approach of Asteroid 2023 ME1, a celestial body comparable in size to an airplane that is 88 feet wide, is set to occur on June 26. Racing towards Earth at an impressive velocity of 43685 kilometers per hour, this asteroid will narrowly miss our planet, passing by at a distance of 3.03 million miles. (NASA)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2023 MS2- On June 27th, the asteroid will come closest to Earth, as stated by NASA. Its width is reported to be 120 feet, and it is currently moving at a speed of 39770 kilometers per hour and will pass the Earth at a distance of 2,360,000 miles. (NASA)
asteroids
View all Images
World Asteroid Day: Raising awareness about asteroid risks to our planet, observed on June 30th. (Pixabay)

World Asteroid Day is an annual event that takes place on June 30th to raise awareness about asteroids and their potential risks to our planet. This significant date was chosen to commemorate the Tunguska event, an enormous explosion caused by a asteroid in Siberia in 1908.

History of World Asteroid Day

The establishment of World Asteroid Day dates back to 2014 when Brian May, known for his role in the rock group Queen, joined forces with Apollo 9 astronaut Rusty Schweickart, filmmaker Grig Richters, and B612 Foundation president Danica Remy.

The specific date of June 30th was selected to honour the Tunguska event, which occurred on June 30, 1908. During this incident, a large asteroid exploded in the atmosphere over Siberia, Russia, resulting in the flattening of approximately 2,150 square kilometres (830 square miles) of forest. Since then, there have been several other instances of near misses with asteroids, including the Chelyabinsk asteroid that exploded over Russia in 2013, causing significant damage and injuring over 1,500 people.

Significance of World Asteroid Day 2023

World Asteroid Day holds great significance as it fosters understanding about asteroids and their crucial role in the formation of our solar system. Furthermore, it intends to educate the public on the possible threats posed by near-Earth asteroids, emphasising the significance of discovering and tracking them in order to avoid catastrophic impacts.

Across the globe, numerous events are organised where scientists, astronauts, astronomers, and experts from various fields come together to share their knowledge and research on asteroids. Workshops, seminars, and public lectures are conducted to engage the public and increase awareness regarding the necessity of asteroid detection and mitigation strategies.

Ways to Celebrate World Asteroid Day 2023

Here are some suggestions for celebrating World Asteroid Day 2023:

1. Educate Yourself: Dedicate some time to learning more about asteroids, their composition, and their potential impact on Earth. Explore books, documentaries, or official websites for a deeper understanding.

2. Attend Events: Check for local events in your area that commemorate World Asteroid Day. Participate in lectures, workshops, or conversations about asteroids and their importance. Additionally, virtual events may also be available.

3. Raising Awareness: Use social media channels to spread knowledge about asteroids, their possible hazards, and the necessity of asteroid analysis. Help educate others by raising awareness online.

4.Visit an Observatory or Planetarium: Make plans to visit an observatory or planetarium that has programmes about asteroids. These institutions often have exhibits or shows dedicated to celestial objects, including asteroids. Take advantage of the opportunity to learn from specialists and explore the night sky through telescopes.

5. Organise a stargazing event or simply spend the night under the sky with friends or family. Learn about different constellations, where they may be found in the sky, and try to detect any visible asteroids using binoculars or a telescope.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Jun, 09:45 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets