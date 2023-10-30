Icon
YouTube Music Now Playing feature set to get gradient background

YouTube may soon roll out a redesign for the Now Playing section on the YouTube Music app. It is testing gradient backgrounds for an enhanced look.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 30 2023, 13:39 IST
Check out what YouTube is planning for the Now Playing feature with a gradient background. (YouTube Music)

Over the past few months, YouTube Music has gone through several changes in terms of its user interface and design. Now, it is again testing new features that might roll out soon to the app. YouTube is playing with the Now Playing tab redesign with a gradient background that may bring out an aesthetically pleasing look which also means that it will be discarding the solid background. Know what YouTube is planning.

YouTube Music's Now Playing feature

According to a 9To5Google report, the YouTube Music app is testing gradient backgrounds for its Now Playing playing tab which now runs with solid colours. Google has always leaned towards subtler shades to ensure that it matched the entire app's art. Therefore, the Now Playing tab has no significant changes however, it will feature more darker shades than before. This will enable to UI to not mix with the album's image.

With gradient backgrounds, the play/pause, next/back, shuffle, and repeat buttons are more visible due to darker shades in the background. As per reports, the layout for Up Next, Lyrics, and Related has also been redesigned. They now appear as floating grey text which means the sheet design has been replaced. These small changes will not affect your user experience, however, you might see them with a different viewpoint. Additionally, you can easily access the queue by swiping up from the bottom, although the app has removed the pull tab indicator.

As of now the new Now Playing gradient background has not been rolled out globally, but Android users might see the change soon in their apps. The YouTube Music tweaks have a more stubble look, however, some users may take time to adapt to the changes in UI and look.

Earlier, the app also introduced generative AI which enables users to create artwork for their custom playlists. This new feature will help users to add the image they like using AI. The features and resigned explain that Google has been trying to enhance its user experience.

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 13:20 IST
