Tecno Spark 11 Pro Price in India (13 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Spark 11 Pro Tecno Spark 11 Pro is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 14,790 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Spark 11 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 32 MP

Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877 Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C No Camera Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation

Autofocus Yes

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, Quad LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Screen Size 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 396 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Brand Tecno

Launch Date December 28, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2 Performance CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

RAM 8 GB

Graphics Mali-G68 MC4

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877

Fabrication 6 nm

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

