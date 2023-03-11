 Tecno Spark 10 5g Price in India (11, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Spark 10 5G

    Tecno Spark 10 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 12,990 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark 10 5G from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark 10 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Last updated: 11 March 2023
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 89 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Tecno Spark 10 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 50 MP
    • 6.73 inches (17.09 cm)
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    Display
    • 6.73 inches (17.09 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 261 ppi
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 20:9
    General
    • March 15, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • Spark 10 5G
    • Android v12
    • Tecno
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
    • 7 nm
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • 6 GB
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Tecno Spark 10 5g