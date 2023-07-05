Home TV News Samsung collaborates with Terrain.art to bring Indian contemporary artwork to The Frame TV

Samsung collaborates with Terrain.art to bring Indian contemporary artwork to The Frame TV

Samsung has announced its collaboration with a blockchain-based online art platform that will allow it to bring Indian contemporary artwork to The Frame TV. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 05 2023, 16:25 IST
Samsung's The Frame TV functions as a TV when it is turned on and as an art frame when it is not.
View all Images
Samsung's The Frame TV functions as a TV when it is turned on and as an art frame when it is not. (Samsung)

Today, July 5, Samsung has announced its collaboration with Terrain.art, a blockchain-powered online art platform, to bring Indian contemporary artwork created by young artists to The Frame TV. For the unaware, The Frame TV was first launched by Samsung in 2017, when it introduced the product as a part smart TV and part art piece. Using the art store, users can set artwork that will be displayed when the TV is not turned on.

The collection of artworks from Terrain.art is available on all The Frame TV models, and has been added to the existing art store that offers more than 2100 artworks. These newly added artworks are created by young Indian artists and are a contemporary take on Indian monuments, folk art, textile traditions, diversity and more. The artworks are made with bold brush strokes, vibrant colours, and carefully drawn lines, the artworks present the themes of ecology, futurism, migration, hope, etc. expressed in a variety of artistic languages.

Here we enlist some of the key features of Samsung The Frame TV:

Anti-Reflection Matte Display

Anti-reflection matte display of The Frame TV limits light distraction on your screen by reducing the effects of glare. This makes the difference between art displayed on television and real art almost negligible.

Customizable Bezels

Whatever your aesthetic, mood, or occasion, choose from the modern or beveled bezel in 4 varied colours. The magnetic bezel is easy to snap on, making design updates a breeze.

QLED Picture Quality

The QLED technology ensures consumers are bedazzled by a billion shades of different colour at 100% colour volume. Quantum Dot technology brings forth a sublime picture quality by transforming light into a vivid colour that stays true for bold detail, even as the scene brightens.

Quantum HDR

The Frame TV offers an expanded range of colour and contrast with the intelligent Quantum HDR. The spectrum brightens whites and deepens blacks, and consumers can see the fine detail of movies and shows with the feature turned on.

First Published Date: 05 Jul, 16:25 IST
