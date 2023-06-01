Samsung OLED TV with neural quantum processor launched

Samsung has introduced its latest range of OLED TVs in India - the S95C and S90C series. These TVs come in three sizes: 77 inches, 65 inches, and 55 inches. Powered by the AI-enabled Neural Quantum Processor 4K, both the S95C and S90C series offer a PANTONE-certified display with an impressive refresh rate of up to 144Hz. A noteworthy aspect of these TVs is that they are manufactured in India. Additionally, they boast the Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, specifically designed to enhance gaming experiences. Accompanying the TVs is a solar-powered remote control.

In terms of pricing and availability, the Samsung OLED TV series starts at Rs. 1,69,990. As mentioned earlier, the S95C and S90C series are available in the aforementioned sizes. Customers can purchase these new televisions from Samsung outlets and other major retail stores starting today. All models come with a two-year warranty, and Samsung is also offering up to 20 percent cashback for select bank card purchases. Furthermore, flexible EMI options begin at Rs. 2,990.

These TVs pack the Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor, which incorporates 4K Upscaling technology. This advanced AI-based feature enhances sub-4K content, providing near-4K quality visuals. The PANTONE-certified display offers a wide range of colors, including 2,030 Pantone colors and 110 different shades for skin tones. Another notable feature is the EyeComfort Mode, which automatically adjusts the screen's brightness and tone according to ambient lighting conditions.

The remote control for these new models stands out due to its solar charging capability. It can be conveniently charged using indoor lighting or electromagnetic waves emitted by various household devices.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Samsung OLED TVs incorporate Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro technology, delivering a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. They also include a variety of gameplay features such as Game Bar, Mini Map Zoom, and Virtual Aim Point.