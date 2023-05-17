Samsung launches crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV lineup with flagship features

Samsung has unveiled its latest lineup of Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs. These TVs combine advanced technology with affordability, offering flagship features such as a built-in IoT-Hub with Calm Onboarding, an IoT Sensor for brightness adjustment, video calling with a SlimFit camera, and more. Samsung says the TVs provide an exceptional visual experience with One Billion True Colours, delivering crystal-clear picture quality and innovative smart features for an immersive home entertainment experience.

The new lineup is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung Shop. Prices start at Rs. 33,990. They are equipped with a Crystal Processor 4K that can upscale lower-resolution content and enhance colours. The inclusion of PurColor enables the TV to express a wide range of colours, optimising picture performance for an immersive viewing experience.

Recognizing the need to stay connected through video calls, the new range of Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs features a Video Calling feature with a SlimFit Cam. Users can enjoy video calls or web conferences on the TV screen using an easy-to-use SlimFit Cam (TV webcam) that can be attached without compromising the TV's design or viewing experience.

The new lineup also includes a built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding and IoT-enabled sensors for automatic brightness adjustment. Calm Onboarding allows seamless synchronisation of devices, enabling easier control not only of Samsung devices but also of third-party appliances and IoT devices for seamless connections.

The Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs also feature Smart Hub, a connected experience hub that brings together Entertainment, Gaming, and Ambient options in one place. Powered by Tizen OS, the entertainment hub provides access to Samsung TV Plus, the company's free ad-supported TV and video-on-demand service, offering 100 channels in India.