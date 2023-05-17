Home TV Samsung launches crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV lineup with flagship features

Samsung launches crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV lineup with flagship features

Samsung has introduced its new lineup of Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs in India. The TVs offer flagship features such as a built-in IoT hub with easy setup, IoT sensors for brightness adjustment, video calling with a slim-fit camera, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 17 2023, 20:31 IST
Samsung TV sale on Amazon: Samsung Crystal 4K Series TV price gets cut, check offers and more
Samsung Crystal 4K Series TV
1/5 Samsung Crystal 4K Series TV is available in 4 sizes in India. It is available in 43-inches, 50-inches, 55-inches and 65-inches. The most affordable one is the 43-inches model priced at Rs. 31,990. (Samsung)
Samsung Crystal 4K TV Series
2/5 The other Samsung Crystal 4K Series TV models are priced at: The 50-inch model is priced at Rs. 45,990, the 55-inch is priced at Rs. 48,990 and the 65inch is priced at Rs. 83,990. Amazon offers free installation and demo as well as free delivery for the Samsung Crystal 4K TV Series. (Samsung)
Samsung Crystal 4K Series TV
3/5 Various bank offers are also available on Samsung Crystal 4K Series TVs, such as 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on ICICI Bank Credit Card Non-EMI Transactions and up to Rs. 1500 on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions. Other offers include 10 percent I=instant Discount up to Rs. 1250 on Kotak Bank Credit Card Non-EMI Transactions. (Samsung)
Samsung TV
4/5 Customers can also get up to Rs. 4,110 off as exchange bonus if they exchange their old TVs. However, the Samsung Crystal 4K Series TV discount depends upon the model and condition of the old TV. (Samsung)
Samsung TV
5/5 Samsung Crystal 4K Series TV Features and Specifications- The Samsung Crystal 4K Series TV has 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 resolution with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has features such as HDR 10+ support, PurColor, Mega Contrast, UHD Dimming and Auto Game Mode. The TV is powered by Samsung Crystal 4K Processor with 8GB storage space. It has 20W speakers and runs on Samsung’s Tizen OS. (Samsung)
Samsung iSmart TV
View all Images
Samsung has introduced its new lineup of Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs in India. (Samsung)

Samsung has unveiled its latest lineup of Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs. These TVs combine advanced technology with affordability, offering flagship features such as a built-in IoT-Hub with Calm Onboarding, an IoT Sensor for brightness adjustment, video calling with a SlimFit camera, and more. Samsung says the TVs provide an exceptional visual experience with One Billion True Colours, delivering crystal-clear picture quality and innovative smart features for an immersive home entertainment experience.

The new lineup is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung Shop. Prices start at Rs. 33,990. They are equipped with a Crystal Processor 4K that can upscale lower-resolution content and enhance colours. The inclusion of PurColor enables the TV to express a wide range of colours, optimising picture performance for an immersive viewing experience.

Recognizing the need to stay connected through video calls, the new range of Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs features a Video Calling feature with a SlimFit Cam. Users can enjoy video calls or web conferences on the TV screen using an easy-to-use SlimFit Cam (TV webcam) that can be attached without compromising the TV's design or viewing experience.

The new lineup also includes a built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding and IoT-enabled sensors for automatic brightness adjustment. Calm Onboarding allows seamless synchronisation of devices, enabling easier control not only of Samsung devices but also of third-party appliances and IoT devices for seamless connections.

The Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs also feature Smart Hub, a connected experience hub that brings together Entertainment, Gaming, and Ambient options in one place. Powered by Tizen OS, the entertainment hub provides access to Samsung TV Plus, the company's free ad-supported TV and video-on-demand service, offering 100 channels in India.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 May, 20:31 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets