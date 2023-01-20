 Videocon Challenger V40ge Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Videocon Challenger V40GE

    Videocon Challenger V40GE is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 3,999 in India with 3.2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1400 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Videocon Challenger V40GE from HT Tech. Buy Videocon Challenger V40GE now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28082/heroimage/videocon-challenger-v40ge-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28082/images/Design/videocon-challenger-v40ge-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹3,999
    8 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    3.2 MP
    0.3 MP
    1400 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Videocon Challenger V40ge Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1400 mAh
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 3.2 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 72 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • 1400 mAh
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 72 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • 2048 x 1536 Pixels
    • Single
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • 125.2 mm
    • 10.5 mm
    • 64.8 mm
    • Black, Grey, White
    Display
    • 233 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • TFT
    • 56.13 %
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • Yes
    General
    • March 21, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Challenger V40GE
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • No
    • Videocon
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Mini
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 512 MB
    • Spreadtrum SC7731
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 32 bit
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 3.2 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Videocon Challenger V40ge FAQs

    What is the price of the Videocon Challenger V40Ge in India?

    Videocon Challenger V40Ge price in India at 2,400 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (3.2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Videocon Challenger V40Ge?

    How many colors are available in Videocon Challenger V40Ge?

    How long does the Videocon Challenger V40Ge last?

    What is the Videocon Challenger V40Ge Battery Capacity?

    Is Videocon Challenger V40Ge Waterproof?

    View More

