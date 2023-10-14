Vivo V22 Se Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo V22 SE Vivo V22 SE is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 20,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

Vivo V22 Se Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 4500 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Front Camera 32 MP

Display 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Battery Capacity 4500 mAh

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type IPS LCD

Pixel Density 401 ppi General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date September 17, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand vivo Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

VoLTE Yes

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Graphics Adreno 618

Fabrication 8 nm

RAM 8 GB

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

CPU Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

